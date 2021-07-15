Commercial Brokers International Now Offers Child Care For Their Agents

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Brokers International announced today that they are now offering Child Care to their agents and new recruits.

Commercial Brokers International is a full-service national commercial real estate brokerage company based in Los Angeles representing sellers, buyers, landlords, and tenants in commercial leasing, sales, and investments.

The company believes balancing a career & parenting can be challenging. Many working parents feel torn between the demands of raising a family and balancing their workload. Every parent should not have to choose between quality child care and their career.

During the pandemic, commercial real estate brokerages needed to start thinking out-of-the-box, with many brokerages taking a focus on creating a better quality of life for their agents. By making such efforts, the industry can build a valuable model that can usher in major changes to work vs. life balance issues while creating additional opportunities for everyone. This is why Commercial Brokers International has created this offering so that we all as an industry may benefit.

With years of real estate experience, Chief Executive Officer George Pino says "As Commercial Real Estate Brokerage evolves at an unprecedented pace it is creating tremendous opportunities for newer/younger agents. We believe that as owners of a brokerage company it is our responsibility to provide these opportunities to our agents and to help them to overcome obstacles they may face in their careers. We hope all companies will join us in this endeavor."

ABOUT

https://www.cbicommercial.com/

https://www.cbicommercial.com/careers

Commercial Brokers International is a full-service brokerage company. Founding partners George Pino and Joe Killinger bring over 60 years of real estate experience combined – focusing on their Client's Best Interests. CBI is committed to creating and maintaining continuing relationships with our clients by formulating extensive marketing and financial plans with our client's short-term and long-term goals in mind. CBI understands commercial investments, property management, socially responsible investing, and philanthropy. We believe not only in strong business relationships but strong community ties as well.

SOURCE Commercial Brokers International

Related Links

www.cbicommercial.com

