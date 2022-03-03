Commercial Building Automation Systems Market to Grow by USD 18.97 billion | Demand for Comfort and Foolproof Security Systems to Drive Growth| Technavio

Market Dynamics

The demand for comfort and foolproof security systems is one of the key factors driving the global commercial building automation systems market growth. The demand for advanced HVAC systems and security devices such as CCTV cameras has increased. For instance, in July 2021, Hikvision enhanced its offering of professional video surveillance cameras with ColorVu imaging technology that provides color images in virtually any lighting conditions, including zero-light environments. These factors will increase the implementation of building automation systems in the commercial sector during the forecast period.

Challenges in integrating building automation software coupled with interoperability issues will hinder the global commercial building automation systems market growth. As the building size increases, the number of sub-systems and the related complexity of the overall system also rise. The automation systems integrate multiple pieces of equipment and appliances, which makes the interface more complex. In addition, integrating existing legacy systems with new and complicated software may lead to various integration issues. Moreover, ensuring interoperability while switching from one network to another is a challenge. Such factors are expected to hinder the market from growing during the forecast period, despite having huge potential.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand North America LLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into wired and wireless. The wired segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The rapid adoption of technological advances in controlled wired devices will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment.

will contribute the largest share of the market. The rapid adoption of technological advances in controlled wired devices will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The rapid growth in the industrial sector, which has led to an increase in the demand for commercial office spaces, will drive the commercial building automation systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Commercial Building Automation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand North America LLC, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corporation, Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 93: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 98: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 108: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 113: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 116: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 123: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 126: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 127: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 129: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

