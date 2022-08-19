Commercial Carpet Market Size to Grow by USD 155.77 million, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Engineered Floors LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial carpet market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as commercial carpet tiles and broadlooms tiles.

Engineered Floors LLC - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as WOOD LUX, NEW STANDARD PLUS, and NO LIMITS III.

Forbo Holding AG - The company offers commercial carpet products such as tufted (Tessera), flocked (Flotex), and Needlefelt carpet tiles.

Interface Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet product brands such as NY+LON Streets, Simple Abstraction, and Visual Code.

Mannington Mills Inc. - The company offers commercial carpet products such as modular carpet and broadloom tiles.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive information about vendors

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing non-residential building construction projects are driving the growth of the market. The urban population is growing rapidly, which is expected to fuel the demand for new commercial buildings during the forecast period. North America is a major producer and consumer of commercial carpets, with education, public, retail, hospitality, and government buildings being key end-users. Commercial construction projects are rising at a high growth rate in APAC. Such factors will support the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.

The easy availability of substitutes is challenging the growth of the market. There is a wide range of flooring materials, such as ceramic, cork, laminate, linoleum, wood, stone, and vinyl, in the global commercial flooring market. Commercial builders in APAC prefer ceramics and other hardwood flooring materials. Moreover, manufacturers of flooring materials provide offerings that are differentiated in terms of price, weight, and colors. These factors will hamper the commercial carpet market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Carpet Tiles



Broadlooms

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Commercial Carpet Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial carpet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial carpet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial carpet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial carpet market vendors

Commercial Carpet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 155.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Armstrong Flooring Inc., Balta Group NV, Beaulieu International Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Burmatex Ltd., Ege Carpets AS, Engineered Floors LLC, Forbo Holding AG, Headlam Group Plc, Heckmondwike FB Ltd., Interface Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Newhey Carpets Ltd., Remland Carpets Online Ltd., Tarkett Group, Thomas Witter Carpets Ltd., Toli Floor Corp., and Victoria Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Carpet tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Carpet tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Carpet tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Carpet tiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Carpet tiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Broadlooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Broadlooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Broadlooms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Broadlooms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Broadlooms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 89: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Engineered Floors LLC

Exhibit 93: Engineered Floors LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Engineered Floors LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Engineered Floors LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Forbo Holding AG

Exhibit 96: Forbo Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Forbo Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Forbo Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Forbo Holding AG - Segment focus

10.6 Interface Inc.

Exhibit 100: Interface Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Interface Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Interface Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Mannington Mills Inc.

Exhibit 103: Mannington Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Mannington Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Mannington Mills Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Milliken and Co.

Exhibit 106: Milliken and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Milliken and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Milliken and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Milliken and Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

Exhibit 110: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Mohawk Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Tarkett Group

Exhibit 114: Tarkett Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: Tarkett Group - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Tarkett Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Tarkett Group - Segment focus

10.11 Toli Floor Corp.

Exhibit 118: Toli Floor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Toli Floor Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Toli Floor Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Victoria Plc

Exhibit 121: Victoria Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: Victoria Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Victoria Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Victoria Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

