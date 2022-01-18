Commercial Cleaning Products Market Size Worth $36.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial cleaning products market size is anticipated to reach USD 36.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The rapid and increasing urbanization across developing economies is a prominent factor leading to a positive market scenario for commercial cleaning products. In line with this, growing investments by countries in constructing office buildings, hotels, retail stores, malls, hospitals, and other commercial infrastructure will result in the subsequent demand for various types of cleaning products.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The surface cleaners product segment accounted for the largest share of 44.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 10.0% during the forecast period

The offline segment accounted for the largest share of 81.7% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of over 9.0% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of over 11.0% during the forecast

Read 97 page market research report, "Commercial Cleaning Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Surface Cleaners, Metal Surface Cleaners, Glass Cleaners Fabric Cleaners), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Moreover, a large variety of surface tops are being introduced, including natural stones, solid surfaces, engineered stones, concrete, ceramic tiles, laminates, wood, and glass, and these are gaining popularity across sectors. Different surface materials require different cleaning solutions. This scenario is expected to result in the growing adoption of different surface cleaners over the forecast period.

Additionally, during the forecast years, cleaning products that act as disinfectants and sanitizers are likely to see a significant increase in demand from well-publicized epidemics, such as the Ebola virus, swine flu, and most recently the Zika virus, which can spread more rapidly across the world. Consequently, healthcare facilities, hotels, tourist destinations, offices, and educational institutions are witnessing rising applications of these products.

Furthermore, there has been a paradigm shift in terms of economic growth from the West to potential emerging markets in the past decade. This has substantially increased the growth of new businesses across the globe. Regions with prominent developing countries, such as Asia Pacific, have seen decent economic growth owing to improved infrastructure and lighter regulations.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial cleaning products market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Commercial Cleaning Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Surface Cleaners



Metal Surface Cleaners



Glass Cleaners



Fabric Cleaners



Others

Commercial Cleaning Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Online



Offline

Commercial Cleaning Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





India



South America



Brazil

List of Key Players of the Commercial Cleaning Products Market

Diversey, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

3M

The Clorox Company

SC Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

Betco

Lonza Group AG

