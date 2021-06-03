Commercial Cooking Equipment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with ATA Srl and Ali Group Srl|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Cookers, Ranges, Fryers, Ovens, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The commercial cooking equipment market is driven by the increasing number of foodservice establishments. In addition, the increasing demand for certified equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the Commercial Cooking Equipment Market.

Commercial cooking appliances are subjected to heavy-duty usage in various establishments such as QSRs, FSRs, pizzerias, hotels, and bakeries. To ensure safety standards, vendors are looking to enlist their products under various certification agencies and companies such as National Sanitation Foundation (NSF), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), EAC (EurAsian Conformity), ETL (Electrical Testing Laboratories), CSA (Canadian Standards Association), and CE (Conformité Européene). These standards enable vendors to position their certified commercial cooking equipment in the market as safe products. Therefore, the certified products will drive the demand for the commercial cooking equipment market as they ensure better quality as compared to the standard products.

Major Five Commercial Cooking Equipment Companies:

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl offers commercial high-speed oven, combi and convection ovens, combi steamers, bake-off ovens, and other kitchen equipment.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Alto-Shaam Inc. offers ovens, cabinets, rotisseries, servers, display cases, chillers, and fryers.

ATA Srl

ATA Srl offers coolers and freezers, cabinets, and refrigeration systems.

Duke Manufacturing

Duke Manufacturing offers Serving Systems Steamtables, Holding Units, and Convection Ovens.

Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB offers skyline combi oven, boiling and braising pans, cook and chill, chrome fry tops, fryers HP, libero line, multi sim compact oven, power grill HP, salamanders, and Speedlight high-speed cooking.

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Cookers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ranges - size and forecast 2020-2025

Fryers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Ovens - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

