DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Credit Cards: North America Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial credit card market for mid-to large corporates in North America has been in a generally strong growth mode for the past several years.



In North America, the most mature commercial credit card market, recent growth has been primarily boosted by non-travel spend as the industry continues its transition to B2B payables relevancy. As a result, the extended suspension of business travel, although a damaging blow to issuer bottom lines into 2021, will be somewhat offset by subsequent gains in business-to-business payments as companies accelerate digital adoption.



The utilization of purchasing cards (P cards) and non-travel virtual cards is more directly tied to broader economic activity, the growing use of electronic payments methods, and replacement of checks and cash in the payables process.



This research report, Commercial Credit Cards: North America Market Review and Forecast 2018-2024, provides a detailed review of the commercial credit card markets in Canada and the United States, including an analysis of how the pandemic impacts spend during 2020-21, as well as recovery expectations through 2024.



The pre-pandemic growth trajectory was quite good overall in North America, as 2019 virtual card spend exceeded corporate travel card spend for the first time, so the comeback in spend longer term is going to be more associated with utilization of card rails in payables as the recessionary curve unfolds.

Highlights of the report include:

A review of the economic impact that COVID-19 is having in the region

Correlation analysis between overall regional credit card spend and the economic downturn through 2021

Commercial credit card spending forecasts for Canada and the U.S. through 2024

and the U.S. through 2024 Key industry trends in technology and client expectations

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Introduction

North America Payments Landscape

Overall Commercial Spend Activity

COVID-19

Network B2B Focus

Market Reviews

U.S. Overview

Market Spend Summary and Product Distribution

Canada Overview

Market Spend Summary and Product Distribution

Trending Forward

Technology Advances

Ease of Experience

Mobile

Conclusions

References

Related Research

Endnotes

List of Figures

North American commercial consumption expenditure (CCE) and mid-to-large market commercial credit card spend, 2019 Even in the best case scenario, there will be substantial lost economic production U.S. network share mid-to-large market commercial credit cards, 2019 U.S. aggregate commercial credit card growth interrupted; as correlated with GDP forecasts, 2021 suggests a smart rebound. U.S. mid-to-large market commercial credit card spend, 2018-2024: recapturing momentum Canada overall credit card spend suggests a 12% spend gap from prior trends into 2021 Canada mid-to-large market commercial credit card spend, 2018-2024: recovery mode

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Citi

Coupa

Cvent

Diners Club

Interac

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Mastercard

PNC Bank

R3

SAP Concur

The Conference Board

Visa

World Health Organization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9uqip0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

