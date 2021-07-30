Commercial Drones Market to grow by USD 28.54 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Drones Market Analysis Report by Product (Software and services and Hardware), End User (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Public safety, Energy, and Others), and Geographic (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) Forecasts, 2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/report/commercial-drones-market-industry-analysis

The commercial drones market is driven by the rise in applications of drones. In addition, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships is anticipated to boost the growth of the Commercial Drones Market.

Technological advances led to the use of drones in diversified applications. The logistics sector is witnessing expanding applications of drones which will increase the demand for commercial drones. The use of drones can effectively deliver goods in a shorter time than that required by road transport. Food and beverage companies are working towards including drone delivery options. Drones are intensively being deployed in disaster management applications. Drones are also witnessing increased applications in the field of agriculture, weather forecasting, town planning, mining, surveying, and several commercial uses. The expanding application areas of drones are expected to propel the global commercial drones market during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Drones Companies:

3D Robotics Inc.

3D Robotics Inc. offers commercial drones namely, 3DR H520-G Drone which is assembled in the USA and is trusted and approved by numerous Government agencies.

AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironment Inc. offers a wide range of commercial drones such as T-20, Jump20, Quantix Recon, Wasp AE, and other drones.

Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics offers commercial drones such as Evo, Evo II, EVO II Pro, and other drones.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. offers a wide range of commercial drones such as Black Hornet VRS, FLIR ION M440, R80D Skyaider, Skyranger R70, and other drones.

Intel Corp.

Intel Corp. offers commercial drones namely, Intel Drone Light Show Premium which has illuminated the night sky and dazzled audiences across the globe.

Commercial Drones Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Software and services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Drones Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Infrastructure - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - size and forecast 2020-2025

Public safety - size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Drones Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

