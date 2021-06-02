Commercial Electric Fryer Market to grow by USD 331.08 million during 2021-2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Floor standing is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

AB Electrolux, Avantco Equipment, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with ENERGY STAR certification. However, the growing market for pre-used commercial electric fryers will hamper the market growth.

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Avantco Equipment, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the expansion of end-users will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing market for pre-used commercial electric fryers is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial electric fryer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Electric Fryer Market is segmented as below:

Type

Floor Standing



Countertop

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial electric fryer market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Size

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Trends

Commercial Electric Fryer Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption of commercial electric fryers with safety certifications as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Electric Fryer Market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial electric fryer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial electric fryer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial electric fryer market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial electric fryer market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Avantco Equipment

Conair Corp.

Gourmia Inc.

Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd.

Henny Penny Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The Middleby Corp.

Welbilt Inc.

Yescom USA Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

