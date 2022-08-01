Commercial Electric Fryer Market to Record a CAGR of 5.61%, AB Electrolux and Gourmia Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial electric fryers are specially designed electric appliances that are used for deep frying food products in food service establishments. The global commercial electric fryer market size is expected to grow by USD 324.53 mn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.
Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Scope
The commercial electric fryer market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Electric Fryer Market Size
- Commercial Electric Fryer Market Trends
- Commercial Electric Fryer Market Industry Analysis
Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- AB Electrolux - The company offers commercial electric floor-standing fryers with single or double wells under the Electrolux brand in this series. The equipment features an overheat protection thermostat and a thermostatic control of oil temperature up to 365 degrees F. It also offers countertop fryers.
- Gourmia Inc. - The company manufactures deep fryers under its brand name with a capacity of 3 and 4.2 liters. The deep fryers come with both single and double tanks.
- Bayou Classic Fryers - The company offers Bayou Classic 700-701 4 Gallon Bayou Fryer, which is made of stainless steel and is a free-standing fryer with a temperature gauge and drain valve. It also offers Bayou Classic 700-709 9 Gallon Bayou Fryer and Bayou Classic 700-725 2.5 Gallon Bayou Fryer.
- Conair Corp. - The company offers Heavy Duty Deep Fryers, which include a 30-minute timer, and the temperature can be controlled up to 390 degrees F. It also offers Double Deep Fryer.
- Yescom USA, Inc. - The company sells deep fryers with capacities ranging from 11-24 liters with timer controls and drainage faucets. It also sells heavy-duty stainless steel deep fryers with large tanks for commercial applications.
Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Type
- Floor Standing
- Countertop
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial electric fryer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial electric fryer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial electric fryer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial electric fryer market vendors
|
Commercial Electric Fryer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 324.53 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.22
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux, Bayou Classic Fryers, Conair Corp., Gourmia Inc., Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd., Henny Penny Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Middleby Corp., Welbilt Inc., and Yescom USA, Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Floor standing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Floor standing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Countertop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Countertop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AB Electrolux
- Exhibit 43: AB Electrolux - Overview
- Exhibit 44: AB Electrolux - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: AB Electrolux- Key news
- Exhibit 46: AB Electrolux - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: AB Electrolux - Segment focus
- 10.4 Avantco Equipment
- 10.5 Conair Corp.
- Exhibit 51: Conair Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Conair Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Conair Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Gourmia Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Gourmia Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Gourmia Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Gourmia Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Hakka Brothers Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Henny Penny Corp.
- Exhibit 60: Henny Penny Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Henny Penny Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Henny Penny Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Henny Penny Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Middleby Corp.
- Exhibit 68: The Middleby Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: The Middleby Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Welbilt Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Welbilt Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Welbilt Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Welbilt Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Welbilt Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Welbilt Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yescom USA Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Yescom USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Yescom USA Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Yescom USA Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
