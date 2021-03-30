Commercial griddle market to grow by USD 434.83 million during 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with AB Electrolux and Ali Group Srl|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Griddle Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial gas griddles and Commercial electric griddles), Type (Commercial countertop griddles and Commercial floor-standing griddles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

Commercial griddle market report

The commercial griddle market is driven by the growing focus on enhancing production efficiency in commercial kitchens. In addition, the growing focus on energy-efficient cooking options is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial griddle market.

The key focus of food service establishments is to invest in commercial cooking equipment. Commercial griddles can provide even heating across the entire griddle plate surface, which helps to prepare food products with consistent quality. The requirements of large food service establishments can be met with the use of heavy-duty commercial griddles. The cooking surface of commercial griddles is mainly made with cast iron or stainless steel that has the property to retain heat and quickly reheat commercial griddles as and when required. Heat-setting adjustment options in commercial griddles help in cooking food products at precise temperatures, thereby avoiding the chance of overcooking in commercial kitchens. Hence, with various benefits offered by commercial griddles, end-users can enhance production efficiency and increase profits on food products produced using commercial griddles.

Major Five Commercial Griddle Companies:

AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux operates business through Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a wide variety of commercial griddles including Libero Point, 3 unit freestanding counter, Libero Point, 3 HP unit freestanding counter, Libero Point, and 3 unit freestanding refrigerated counter.

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates business through Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation, and Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and Waste Management, Ice Cream and Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, and Contract, Distribution & Service. The company offers wide series of fuel and electric types of griddles including E9941, E3741, LD5, LD6, G9541, G9541CR, E9541, and G3441R.

Avantco Equipment

Avantco Equipment operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers different griddles with heavy-duty stainless steel construction, 3" high side and backsplashes, and a removable grease pan which makes it easy to operate. Some of these griddles include Avantco AG36MG 36" Countertop Gas Griddle with Manual Controls - 90,000 BTU and Avantco EG16N 16" Electric Countertop Griddle - 120V.

Cooking Performance Group

Cooking Performance Group operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers manual griddles including G36 36" Gas Countertop Griddle with Manual Controls - 90,000 BTU and G15 15" Gas Countertop Griddle with Manual Controls - 30,000 BTU.

FUJIMAK Corp.

FUJIMAK Corp. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers four types of griddle/salamander including Griddle (Gas/Electric), Electric Griller, Salamander (Gas/Electric), and Roaster.

Commercial Griddle Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Commercial gas griddles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial electric griddles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Griddle Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Commercial countertop griddles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial floor-standing griddles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Griddle Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

