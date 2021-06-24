Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market in the Household Appliances Industry | Technavio

The commercial ice cream freezers market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Participants:

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers commercial ice cream freezers such as Areor, Cabrio, Crystal Switchable, and others.

ComKit Refrigeration: The company offers commercial ice cream freezers such BD-1000D 945L single temperature series supersize chest freezer, with CE approved, BD-350A 272L solid door chest freezer with CE approved, A+ energy class, and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.: The company offers commercial ice cream freezers such as D-AHU Modular, DMS504B51, and others.

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial ice cream freezers market is segmented as below:

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Usage

Display



Storage



Hardening

The commercial ice cream freezers market is driven by the increasing demand for frozen desserts. In addition, shelf life extension of food products is expected to trigger the commercial ice cream freezers market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the commercial ice cream freezers market,

