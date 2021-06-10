Commercial Jar Blender Market to grow by USD 63.88 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 10, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The commercial jar blender market is set to grow by USD 63.88 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Optimum Appliances, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the need for proper mixing of food ingredients, the growing demand for commercial jar blenders with sound enclosures, and the increase in demand for appliances with certifications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Jar Blender Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Commercial Jar Blenders For Food
o Commercial Jar Blenders For Drinks
o Commercial Jar Blenders For Food And Drinks
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44423
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial jar blender market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Optimum Appliances, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Jar Blender Market size
- Commercial Jar Blender Market trends
- Commercial Jar Blender Market industry analysis
The need for proper mixing of food ingredients is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the presence of substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial jar blender market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial jar blender market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial jar blender market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial jar blender market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial jar blender market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Commercial jar blenders for food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial jar blenders for drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial jar blenders for food and drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Jars
- Commercial jar blenders with stainless steel jars
- Commercial jar blenders with copolyester jars
- Commercial jar blenders with polycarbonate jars
- Commercial jar blenders with glass jars
Market Segmentation by Controls
- Commercial jar blenders with electronic controls
- Commercial jar blenders with toggle or paddle controls
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- bianco di puro GmbH and Co. KG
- Blendtec Inc.
- Ceado Srl
- Conair Corp.
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Optimum Appliances
- SANTOS SAS
- Vita-Mix Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
