Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Size to Grow by USD 134.1 million | Dexter-Russell Inc. and Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jul 04, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial kitchen knives are professional-grade kitchen knives that are mainly used in foodservice establishments. The commercial kitchen knives market size is expected to grow by USD 134.1 mn from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period.
The commercial kitchen knives market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Size
- Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Trends
- Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Industry Analysis
Threat of new entrants: Established vendors have strong economies of scale. Moreover, the products offered by these vendors are differentiated in terms of design and quality. The initial capital requirement is also high. Hence, the threat of new entrants is low and is expected to remain low during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Dexter-Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, WUSTHOF GmbH , and ZWILLING JA Henckels AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Dexter-Russell Inc. - The company offers a wide portfolio of commercial kitchen knives, including boning knives, bread knives, butcher, heading knives and tools, cimeter steak knives, cooks, chefs knives, Chinese chefs knives, Japanese chefs knives, paring knives, pizza and cheese knives, poultry knives, produce knives, rubber knives, skinning knives, sport fishing knives, steak knives, utility and chunking knives, slicers, carvers, and utility knives, cleavers, and clam and oyster knives.
- Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG - The company offers various types of knives such as utility knives, bread knives, chef knives, kitchen knives, steak knives, etc.
- I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd - The company offers carving knife, chef knife, butcher scimitar, 3-piece knife set, cleaver, extra ling bread knife, etc.
- Kai Corp. - The company offers a wide range of commercial kitchen knives under its Kershaw and Shun Cutlery brands.
- MAC Knife Inc. - The company offers knives in different Superior series such as 4 PARING KNIFE SK 40, 5 PARING UTILITY KNIFE SP 50, Professional series such as 5 UTILITY KNIFE PKF 50, 7 FILLET KNIFE SO 70, Chef series such as 4 PARING KNIFE, 6 BONING KNIFE, STRAIGHT BNS 60, etc.
- Type
- Chef's Knives
- Utility Knives
- Bread Knives
- Meat Knives
- Other Knives
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial kitchen knives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial kitchen knives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial kitchen knives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the commercial kitchen knives market vendors
Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 134.1 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.01
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dexter-Russell Inc., Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG, I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd, Kai Corp., MAC Knife Inc., Samuel Staniforth Ltd., TOJIRO Co. Ltd., Victorinox AG, WUSTHOF GmbH , and ZWILLING JA Henckels AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2019
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Chef's knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 17: Chef's knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Chef's knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.4 Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 19: Utility knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Utility knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.5 Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 21: Bread knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Bread knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.6 Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 23: Meat knives - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Meat knives - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Dexter Russell Inc.
- Exhibit 49: Dexter Russell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Dexter Russell Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: Dexter Russell Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 52: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Friedr. Dick GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.5 I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd.
- 10.6 Kai Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Kai Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Kai Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Kai Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 MAC Knife Inc.
- Exhibit 61: MAC Knife Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: MAC Knife Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: MAC Knife Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Samuel Staniforth Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Samuel Staniforth Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 TOJIRO Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: TOJIRO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Victorinox AG
- Exhibit 70: Victorinox AG - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Victorinox AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Victorinox AG - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Victorinox AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Wüsthof GmbH
- Exhibit 74: Wüsthof GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Wüsthof GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Wüsthof GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Wüsthof GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG
- Exhibit 78: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: ZWILLING J.A. Henckels AG - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
Share this article