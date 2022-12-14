Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market to grow by 6.53% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased investments in R&D for new technology development will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Hanil Onyx Co. Ltd., HCE, Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, and Systemair AB among others.

Vendors: 15+, Including Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Hanil Onyx Co. Ltd., HCE, Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, and Systemair AB among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type, Product, and Geography

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, Product, and Geography

In 2017, the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market was valued at USD 1398.69 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 564.63 million. The commercial kitchen ventilation systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 947.44 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.51% according to Technavio.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market - Vendor Insights

The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors that offer similar products. The stiff competition in the market is pushing vendors to actively invest in R&D to develop innovative products and upgrade and improve existing products to satisfy customer needs. Also, the long product replacement cycle along with the fragmented structure of the market is putting vendors under significant pricing pressures. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Captive Aire Systems Inc. - The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as fresh air restaurant systems, exhaust hoods, hood filtration, and pollution control.

- The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as fresh air restaurant systems, exhaust hoods, hood filtration, and pollution control. Climecon Oy - The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as mistMaster hood and cleanMaster hoods.

- The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as mistMaster hood and cleanMaster hoods. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as outdoor air processing unit, heat reclaim ventilation, and heat pump desiccant humidity control outdoor-air unit.

- The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as outdoor air processing unit, heat reclaim ventilation, and heat pump desiccant humidity control outdoor-air unit. Dover Corp. - The company offers commercial kitchen ventilation systems such as simplespec ventilation, chinook ventilation, and ecoarch ventilation hoods.

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increased investment in R&D for new technology development

Increasing adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation

Growing foodservice industry

KEY challenges –

The slower adoption rate among end-users

Availability of commercial ventless cooking equipment

The long replacement cycle of ventilation systems

The commercial kitchen ventilation systems market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this commercial kitchen ventilation systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial kitchen ventilation systems market vendors

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 947.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Hanil Onyx Co. Ltd., HCE, Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, Systemair AB, The Middleby Corp., Thermotek, Weather Control Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio