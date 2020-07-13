Commercial Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of Over $10 Billion by 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial lawn mower market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global commercial lawn mower market would realize an absolute growth of around 43% in revenue between 2016 and 2025. The global commercial lawn mower market would realize an absolute growth of around over 40% in unit shipment between 2016 and 2025. The market revenue will reach over $10 billion in 2020, registering a slow YoY growth of over 1% from 2019 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but overall, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Registering a high CAGR of around 25%, the commercial lawn mower segment will contribute over $174 million incremental revenue during 2019-2025. North America will continue its market dominance during the forecast period, expected to reach over $5 billion on 2025. APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for commercial lawn mowers solutions during the forecast period with a CAGR of over 5% in revenue terms

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, other types, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 49 other vendors

Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

Walk-behind mowers have been a preferred choice in the landscaping market owing to the perception that they translate to fewer emissions and lower fuel use. Industrial gardens, residential gardens, public parks, industry, and institution gardens are the major end-users.

The gas-powered segment dominated the commercial lawn mower market shares in terms of revenue and unit shipment in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help the segment to gain some market share during the forecast period. Gas-powered equipment has been conventionally used at a large-scale globally and are de-facto choice among landscapers as they are versatile.

The golf course segment is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2025. The US has the world's largest golf industry. There is tremendous scope for selling lawn mowers in Japan as the country has half of the golf courses in APAC. The global golf industry's eastward change over the last two decades has been drastic.

Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Product

Walk-behind

Self-propelled Mowers



Push Mowers



Hover Mowers

Ride-on

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors

Robotic

Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Type

Gas-powered

Propane-Powered

Electric-corded

Electric-cordless

Commercial Lawn Mower Market by End-user

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Other Type

Blade Type

Cylinder



Standard



Mulching



Lifting

Drive Type

AWD



FWD



RWD

Start Type

Keyed Start



Push Start

Commercial Lawn Mower Market – Geography

North America is expected to have a large share of the global demand for commercial lawn mowers. A growing number of policy schemes and programs for growing greenery in public spaces is projected to have a significant effect on the global commercial lawn mower market in the US. Several commercial clients will probably opt for environmentally friendly methods to support their sustainability efforts. Several industry players emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions as well as superior and improved efficiency.

Commercial Lawn Mower Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Netherlands



Switzerland



Sweden

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Deere & Co.

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Gardentech

Alamo Group

Altoz

AGCO

Ariens Company

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Carraro

Chevron Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Generac Power Systems

Grey Technology

Greenworks Tools

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hustler Turf Equipment

Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

Makita Corporation

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Products

Positec Tool

R&R Products

IHI Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC (Yard Force)

Swisher

Techtronic Industries

Textron Incorporated

Turflynx

Venture Products

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

