Commercial Litigation Loans Website Launched By LegalBridge Capital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalBridge Capital, The Commercial Litigation and Law Firm Loans Company, announced today that they've launched a new website to focus on large plaintiff commercial litigation funding, verdict on appeal cases, and direct attorney funding loans for working capital. Commercial litigation loans can be intricate and require a wide range of resources so that both plaintiffs and law firms can fight their cases properly. LegalBridge believes the commercial litigation loans arena is under-served, and the new company has aligned the proper resources to accommodate the growing needs in the market.

Commercial litigation funding was created to help plaintiffs level the playing field as they fight deeper-pocket defendants who can simply outspend them and drag their complex cases through the court system. LegalBridge's experience gives hope to plaintiffs that regardless of the obstacles in fighting their case, they'll have a funding team behind them who understands what is needed to bring success to their lawsuit claims. Additionally, middle-market law firms who need access to quick cash for case costs, expert costs, trial expenses or general working capital can rely on LegalBridge to get the job done much faster than going to a traditional bank.

Charles Cocuzza, Managing Partner, commented, "The timing of this new venture is perfect for so many commercial litigation cases that have been slowed due to the economic effects of Coronavirus. Monetary needs for plaintiffs and law firms are expected to surge in upcoming months. Our team is highly qualified in getting the toughest deals funded in a very efficient manner, and will set LegalBridge out from the rest of the market."

Whether you're a plaintiff or attorney in commercial litigation and need lawsuit capital off your case or law firm cases, LegalBridge can help you. To apply, click HERE or call our toll free number at 877.571.0405.

LegalBridge accepts commercial litigation loans on: Verdict on Appeal funding, Competition & Antitrust, Class Actions, DIP Bankruptcy Restructuring, Insolvency litigation, International Arbitration, Patent Litigation, Security & Shareholder, Law Firm Loans, Jones Act, Medical Malpractice, Employment Law, Wrongful Termination, Whistleblower or Qui Tam, and Wrongful Death cases.

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

LegalBridge

1819 E. Morton Ave., Suite 170

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (973) 857-1000

SOURCE LegalBridge Capital, LLC

