Commercial Metals Company Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Webcast Details

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.  Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President & CFO. 

The teleconference will also be available via webcast.  To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

