Commercial Metals Company Announces Revised Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Time

IRVING, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), announced today that it has revised the time of its third quarter earnings release call to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Central) on June 20, 2019. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, June 20, 2019, with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President & CFO.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com .

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.





SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

Related Links

http://www.cmc.com

