Commercial Metals Company Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report, Including New Goals For 2030

IRVING, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2019 and 2020, showcasing the company's industry-leading environmental performance. The report, which can be found on CMC's website (www.cmc.com/sustainability), includes expanded disclosures across all three pillars of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as ambitious new goals to further reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and water withdrawal by 2030. The company also completed a materiality assessment update to reconfirm its sustainability reporting topics.

"Since publishing our last sustainability report in 2018, we have continued to improve our operational and financial performance and have further solidified our position as one of the most sustainable manufacturers in the world," said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "This performance is a testament to our belief that good business and good environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand. While I am incredibly proud of our progress to date, we are always striving to improve. We take our commitment to our people, customers, communities and environment very seriously, and the new sustainability goals we have established for 2030 demonstrate CMC's unwavering dedication to doing our part in the years to come."

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

