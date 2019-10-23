Commercial Metals Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2019. Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 18% to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter, and for the full year increased 26% to $5.8 billion compared to $4.6 billion in the prior year, reflecting increased capacity from the previously announced rebar assets acquisition. Earnings from continuing operations were $85.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared to $51.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $198.8 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to $135.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share in the prior year.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2019 was a transformational year for CMC. I am proud of what our team accomplished, with results that reflect the successful execution of our growth strategy and the strong fundamentals in the end markets we serve."

"Key milestones in fiscal 2019 included the completion and integration of CMC's largest acquisition to date, the ramp up of our second micro mill in Oklahoma, and the addition of hot spooled rebar capability at our Arizona micro mill. Together, they bolster the strategy that has positioned CMC to be the largest supplier of rebar and a leading producer of merchant bar for the U.S. market place. In addition, our Polish operations generated full year EBITDA in excess of $100 million from strong sales and margins despite the flood of imported steel into the European Union. The successful execution of these accomplishments resulted in our ability to reduce our indebtedness by $124.5 million during the fourth quarter," Smith added.

Results for the fourth quarter and full year included net after-tax expenses related to certain non-operational costs resulting from the acquisition and integration of the rebar assets of $4.9 million and $48.8 million, respectively. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $90.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter, an increase of 52% compared to $59.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. For the full year, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $247.6 million, or $2.08 per diluted share, an increase of 41% compared to $176.1 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the prior year, as detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 12.

As a result of the strong free cash flow generated during the fourth quarter, the Company reduced its debt and accounts receivable programs usage while also improving its cash balance by $72.1 million to $192.5 million at fiscal year-end. Availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable programs was $611.0 million at August 31, 2019.

On October 22, 2019, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on November 6, 2019. The dividend will be paid on November 20, 2019.

Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Review

Our Americas Recycling segment adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 declined compared to $17.0 million for the fourth quarter last year. The decrease reflected a 27% drop in ferrous and 7% drop in non-ferrous prices year-on-year, which also constrained volume.

Our Americas Mills segment adjusted EBITDA of $160.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 rose 51% compared to $106.8 million for the fourth quarter last year, and includes adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million from the acquired mills, on shipments of 455 thousand tons. Volume increased 45% compared to the prior year fourth quarter primarily due to the ramp up of our Oklahoma micro mill and the additional production from the acquired facilities. Metal margins increased $51 per ton compared to the fourth quarter last year, and $13 per ton sequentially from the third quarter of this year, reflecting the greater price stability of CMC's rebar and long product offerings when compared to the broader steel market.

Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, an improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $24.6 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The 2019 fourth quarter included $4.2 million of costs related to the closure of certain acquired locations. As in prior quarters, the fourth quarter EBITDA losses did not include the benefit of the purchase accounting adjustment related to amortization of the unfavorable contact backlog reserve that relates to the acquisition, which was $16.6 million. The acquired locations shipped 172 thousand tons in the 2019 fourth quarter. CMC's historical locations produced break-even results in the 2019 fourth quarter. Current rebar bidding activity remains strong and selling prices averaged $963 per ton in the 2019 fourth quarter, $120 per ton or 14%, higher compared to the same period in the prior year.

Our International Mill segment adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 declined compared to adjusted EBITDA of $36.7 million for the prior year quarter. The construction sector remains strong in Poland and our operations produced record quarterly rebar shipments during the fourth quarter. Results of the operation in comparison to the prior year were lower due to a high volume of steel imports into the European Union.

Outlook

"Supported by the sentiment of our customers and the strength and profitability of our fabrication backlog, our outlook remains strong," said Ms. Smith. "We anticipate the current elevated rebar margin environment will continue, our fabrication business will be a positive contributor to our results, and the solid results will continue from our Polish operations. Our strong cash flow generation has allowed us to delever faster than originally anticipated, strengthening our balance sheet and enabling us to seek additional opportunities for long term growth that will benefit our stakeholders."

Conference Call

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018

8/31/2018

8/31/2019

8/31/2018 Americas Recycling



























Net sales

$ 268,447



289,015



287,075



302,009



361,363



1,146,546



1,365,429

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,235



12,331



10,124



15,434



16,996



42,124



68,694

Short tons shipped



























Ferrous

559



597



570



579



644



2,305



2,435

Nonferrous

61



60



59



63



69



243



263

Total short tons shipped

620



657



629



642



713



2,548



2,698

Average selling price (per short ton)



























Ferrous

$ 217



252



266



273



298



252



289

Nonferrous

$ 1,998



2,047



1,998



1,982



2,155



2,006



2,238































Americas Mills



























Net sales

$ 824,809



866,903



774,709



601,853



604,435



3,068,274



1,996,903

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 160,832



158,114



112,396



113,873



106,830



545,215



301,805

Short tons shipped



























Rebar

897



913



773



530



482



3,113



1,795

Merchant & Other

319



323



322



317



359



1,281



1,218

Total short tons shipped

1,216



1,236



1,095



847



841



4,394



3,013

Average price (per short ton)



























Total selling price

$ 645



670



677



682



674



666



612

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized

$ 246



284



303



307



326



284



303

Metal margin

$ 399



386



374



375



348



382



309































Americas Fabrication



























Net sales

$ 622,385



633,047



530,836



437,111



403,889



2,223,379



1,427,882

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (13,151)



(23,289)



(49,578)



(36,996)



(24,607)



(123,014)



(39,394)

Total short tons shipped

448



469



396



319



307



1,632



1,114

Total selling price (per short ton)

$ 963



925



845



868



843



905



800































International Mill



























Net sales

$ 205,461



209,365



175,198



227,024



253,058



817,048



887,038

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,666



24,120



20,537



32,779



36,654



100,102



131,720

Short tons shipped



























Rebar

151



126



66



80



145



423



459

Merchant & Other

237



250



238



312



289



1,037



1,041

Total short tons shipped

388



376



304



392



434



1,460



1,500

Average price (per short ton)



























Total selling price

$ 500



524



545



547



555



528



560

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized

$ 265



288



301



295



305



288



314

Metal margin

$ 235



236



244



252



250



240



246



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Net sales

8/31/2019

5/31/2019

2/28/2019

11/30/2018

8/31/2018

8/31/2019

8/31/2018 Americas Recycling

$ 268,447



$ 289,015



$ 287,075



$ 302,009



$ 361,363



$ 1,146,546



$ 1,365,429

Americas Mills

824,809



866,903



774,709



601,853



604,435



3,068,274



1,996,903

Americas Fabrication

622,385



633,047



530,836



437,111



403,889



2,223,379



1,427,882

International Mill

205,461



209,365



175,198



227,024



253,058



817,048



887,038

Corporate and Other

(378,097)



(392,458)



(365,035)



(290,655)



(314,307)



(1,426,245)



(1,033,529)

Total net sales

$ 1,543,005



$ 1,605,872



$ 1,402,783



$ 1,277,342



$ 1,308,438



$ 5,829,002



$ 4,643,723































Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



























Americas Recycling

$ 4,235



$ 12,331



$ 10,124



$ 15,434



$ 16,996



$ 42,124



$ 68,694

Americas Mills

160,832



158,114



112,396



113,873



106,830



545,215



301,805

Americas Fabrication

(13,151)



(23,289)



(49,578)



(36,996)



(24,607)



(123,014)



(39,394)

International Mill

22,666



24,120



20,537



32,779



36,654



100,102



131,720

Corporate and Other

(29,337)



(27,305)



(24,146)



(59,554)



(28,827)



(140,342)



(110,604)



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except share data) 8/31/2019

8/31/2018

8/31/2019

8/31/2018 Net sales $ 1,543,005



$ 1,308,438



$ 5,829,002



$ 4,643,723

Costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold 1,290,346



1,125,027



5,025,514



4,021,558

Selling, general and administrative expenses 131,882



108,975



463,271



401,452

Impairment of assets 369



840



384



14,372

Interest expense 17,702



15,654



71,373



40,957



1,440,299



1,250,496



5,560,542



4,478,339

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 102,706



57,942



268,460



165,384

Income taxes 16,826



6,682



69,681



30,147

Earnings from continuing operations 85,880



51,260



198,779



135,237

















Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 280



(1,786)



(528)



3,235

Income taxes (benefit) 49



(2,086)



158



(34)

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 231



300



(686)



3,269

















Net earnings $ 86,111



$ 51,560



$ 198,093



$ 138,506

















Basic earnings (loss) per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.73



$ 0.44



$ 1.69



$ 1.16

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations —



—



(0.01)



0.03

Net earnings $ 0.73



$ 0.44



$ 1.68



$ 1.19

















Diluted earnings (loss) per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.72



$ 0.43



$ 1.67



$ 1.14

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations —



—



(0.01)



0.03

Net earnings $ 0.72



$ 0.44



$ 1.66



$ 1.17

















Cash dividends per share $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.48



$ 0.48

Average basic shares outstanding 118,046,800



117,119,557



117,834,558



116,822,583

Average diluted shares outstanding 119,392,062



118,407,316



119,124,628



118,145,848





* EPS is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



August 31, (in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 192,461



$ 622,473

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,403 and $4,489)

1,016,088



749,484

Inventories

692,368



589,005

Other current assets

179,088



116,243

Total current assets

2,080,005



2,077,205

Property, plant and equipment:







Land

142,825



85,288

Buildings and improvements

750,381



631,501

Equipment

2,234,800



1,918,342

Construction in process

68,579



35,741





3,196,585



2,670,872

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,695,614)



(1,595,834)

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,500,971



1,075,038

Goodwill

64,138



64,310

Other noncurrent assets

113,657



111,751

Total assets

$ 3,758,771



$ 3,328,304

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 288,005



$ 261,258

Accrued expenses and other payables

353,786



260,939

Acquired unfavorable contract backlog

35,360



—

Borrowings under accounts receivable programs

3,929



—

Current maturities of long-term debt

13,510



19,746

Total current liabilities

694,590



541,943

Deferred income taxes

79,290



37,834

Other noncurrent liabilities

133,620



116,325

Long-term debt

1,227,214



1,138,619

Total liabilities

2,134,714



1,834,721

Commitments and contingencies (Note 20)







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 117,924,938 and 117,015,558 shares

1,290



1,290

Additional paid-in capital

358,668



352,674

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(124,126)



(93,677)

Retained earnings

1,585,379



1,446,495

Less treasury stock, 11,135,726 and 12,045,106 shares at cost

(197,350)



(213,385)

Stockholders' equity

1,623,861



1,493,397

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

196



186

Total equity

1,624,057



1,493,583

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,758,771



$ 3,328,304



See notes to consolidated financial statements.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Year Ended August 31, (in thousands)

2019

2018 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 198,093



$ 138,506

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

158,671



131,659

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(74,784)



—

Share-based compensation

25,106



23,929

Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

49,523



14,377

Asset impairments

384



15,053

Provision for losses on receivables, net

388



2,510

Write-down of inventory

723



1,407

Net (gain) loss on sales of a subsidiary, assets and other

(2,281)



(1,322)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

48,702



(89,586)

Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable

(367,521)



(670,457)

Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities

37,004



(433,924)











Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(700,941)



(6,980)

Capital expenditures

(138,836)



(174,655)

Proceeds from the sale of discontinued operations and other

1,893



75,482

Proceeds from insurance

4,405



27,375

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

3,910



8,103

Advances under accounts receivable programs

—



226,325

Repayments under accounts receivable programs

—



(304,178)

Beneficial interest in securitized accounts receivable

367,521



670,457

Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities

(462,048)



521,929











Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

180,000



350,000

Proceeds from accounts receivable programs

288,896



—

Repayments under accounts receivable programs

(296,033)



—

Repayments of long-term debt

(127,704)



(19,967)

Cash dividends

(56,537)



(56,076)

Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(1,876)



(9,302)

Debt issuance costs

—



(5,254)

Other

10



31

Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities

(13,244)



259,432

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(598)



(703)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(438,886)



346,734

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

632,615



285,881

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 193,729



$ 632,615











Supplemental information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 192,461



$ 622,473

Restricted cash

$ 1,268



$ 10,142

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 193,729



$ 632,615



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, and equity compensation. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes certain material acquisition and integration related costs, mill operational start-up costs, CMC Steel Oklahoma incentives, net debt restructuring and extinguishment gains and losses and severance expenses. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations before income taxes to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below: