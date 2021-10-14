Commercial Metals Company Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
- Achieved record quarterly Earnings from Continuing Operations of $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share; and record Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations of $255.9 million
- Reported record full year Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations, and highest ever North America and European segment-level Adjusted EBITDA
- Successfully commissioned third rolling line in Europe; contributed meaningfully to Europe segment results
- Subsequent to quarter end, CMC reached an agreement to sell its Rancho Cucamonga site, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $300 million
- In a separate release yesterday, CMC announced a new $350 million share repurchase program and a 17% increase to its quarterly dividend
IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021. Earnings from continuing operations were $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $67.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion. For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $412.9 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, compared to $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share in the prior year.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recorded a net after-tax charge of $1.9 million related to the impairment of recycling assets. Excluding this item, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $154.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $95.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period. "Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations", "core EBITDA from continuing operations", "adjusted earnings from continuing operations" and "adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share" are non-GAAP financial measures. Details, including a reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable measure, prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in the financial tables that follow.
Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "CMC's performance during fiscal 2021 was exceptional. Our financial results once again demonstrate CMC's significantly enhanced earnings capabilities following several years of methodical strategic transformation. Yesterday, we announced our first dividend increase in over a decade and a sizeable new share repurchase program, reflecting the board's confidence in the Company's enhanced financial position and future prospects. We have built a strong operating platform that will allow us to continue pursuing value accretive growth, while returning a meaningful portion of free cash flow to investors and maintaining a high-quality balance sheet."
Ms. Smith continued, "Looking at the quarter, I am extremely proud of the CMC team's execution on multiple fronts. Commercially and operationally, we responded to robust market demand with record shipment and production levels at several of our steel mills. This heightened activity did not detract from our ability to continue building for the future. Our team in Europe successfully ramped up CMC's new rolling line, and we made meaningful progress at the future Arizona 2 micro mill site in North America. In addition, on September 29th we reached an agreement to sell our Rancho Cucamonga site for an expected $300 million, which will be reinvested directly into Arizona 2. Importantly, we also maintained focus on keeping our employees safe, with several operations achieving record low incident rates during the year."
The Company's liquidity position as of August 31, 2021 remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $497.7 million, and availability of $668.2 million under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities.
On October 13, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 27, 2021. This represents a 17% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021, and marks 228 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.
Business Segments - Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Review
The North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $212.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% compared to $174.2 million in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by increased margins across multiple products lines, coupled with higher shipments of steel products and raw materials. These positive factors were partially offset by a year-over-year increase in controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped, due largely to inflationary pressures for freight and steelmaking consumables.
Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 2% from the prior year fourth quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained relatively steady, but shipments declined modestly from the prior year due to a shift in mix toward merchant bar and wire rod. Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 29% from the prior year, driven by the broad reopening of the U.S. economy.
Margins over scrap cost on steel products increased $103 per ton from the prior year period and $41 per ton compared to the prior quarter. Market conditions were favorable for each of CMC's key products, leading to mill volume growth of 5% and an increase of $300 per ton in average selling price compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products declined compared to a year ago, driven by fulfillment of fabrication contracts that were booked prior to the fiscal 2021 increase in scrap costs. Future pricing indicators on new work entering the backlog were positive during the quarter, as average price levels for bids and new awards increased significantly from the prior year quarter.
The Europe segment reported record adjusted EBITDA of $67.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, up 195% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.9 million for the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap as well as volume growth, as demand for steel products from both the construction and industrial end markets were solid during the quarter. Resilient construction activity supported a 16% increase in rebar shipments compared to a year ago, while the start-up of the third rolling line and the continuing manufacturing recovery in Poland and Central Europe drove 24% growth in volumes of merchant and other steel products. Average selling price increased by $317 per ton compared to the prior year quarter, and $99 per ton sequentially.
Outlook
Ms. Smith said, "Based on our current view of the marketplace, we anticipate our strong operating and financial performance will continue in fiscal 2022. Volumes should remain solid, supported by a replenished construction backlog in North America, as well as broad strength across key end markets in both North America and Europe."
"In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect finished steel volumes to follow typical seasonal patterns, which have historically declined modestly from our fourth quarter levels. We expect first quarter margins to remain consistent with the historical high levels earned in the fourth quarter," Ms. Smith added.
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(in thousands, except per ton amounts)
|
8/31/2021
|
5/31/2021
|
2/28/2021
|
11/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
North America
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,660,409
|
$
|
1,558,068
|
$
|
1,257,486
|
$
|
1,195,013
|
$
|
1,224,849
|
$
|
5,670,976
|
$
|
4,769,933
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
212,018
|
207,330
|
171,612
|
155,634
|
174,219
|
746,594
|
661,176
|
External tons shipped
|
Raw materials
|
331
|
368
|
302
|
330
|
300
|
1,331
|
1,229
|
Rebar
|
469
|
500
|
472
|
486
|
498
|
1,927
|
1,897
|
Merchant and other
|
302
|
289
|
268
|
264
|
234
|
1,123
|
919
|
Steel products
|
771
|
789
|
740
|
750
|
732
|
3,050
|
2,816
|
Downstream products
|
415
|
408
|
343
|
371
|
429
|
1,537
|
1,635
|
Average selling price per ton
|
Raw materials
|
$
|
1,069
|
$
|
949
|
$
|
846
|
$
|
630
|
$
|
605
|
$
|
877
|
$
|
567
|
Steel products
|
900
|
794
|
695
|
612
|
600
|
752
|
618
|
Downstream products
|
1,014
|
963
|
929
|
934
|
970
|
961
|
975
|
Cost of raw materials per ton
|
$
|
805
|
$
|
697
|
$
|
629
|
$
|
458
|
$
|
427
|
$
|
650
|
$
|
402
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
|
434
|
369
|
344
|
266
|
237
|
355
|
238
|
Steel products metal margin per ton
|
$
|
466
|
$
|
425
|
$
|
351
|
$
|
346
|
$
|
363
|
$
|
397
|
$
|
380
|
Europe
|
Net sales
|
$
|
368,290
|
$
|
284,107
|
$
|
202,066
|
$
|
194,596
|
$
|
179,855
|
$
|
1,049,059
|
$
|
699,140
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
67,676
|
50,005
|
16,107
|
14,470
|
22,927
|
148,258
|
62,007
|
External tons shipped
|
Rebar
|
174
|
141
|
78
|
128
|
150
|
521
|
539
|
Merchant and other
|
286
|
263
|
275
|
269
|
230
|
1,093
|
933
|
Steel products
|
460
|
404
|
353
|
397
|
380
|
1,614
|
1,472
|
Average selling price per ton
|
Steel products
|
$
|
763
|
$
|
664
|
$
|
532
|
$
|
461
|
$
|
446
|
$
|
612
|
$
|
448
|
Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton
|
$
|
448
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
328
|
$
|
262
|
$
|
250
|
$
|
357
|
$
|
246
|
Steel products metal margin per ton
|
$
|
315
|
$
|
288
|
$
|
204
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
255
|
$
|
202
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
Net sales
|
8/31/2021
|
5/31/2021
|
2/28/2021
|
11/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
North America
|
$
|
1,660,409
|
$
|
1,558,068
|
$
|
1,257,486
|
$
|
1,195,013
|
$
|
1,224,849
|
$
|
5,670,976
|
$
|
4,769,933
|
Europe
|
368,290
|
284,107
|
202,066
|
194,596
|
179,855
|
1,049,059
|
699,140
|
Corporate and Other
|
1,947
|
2,866
|
2,718
|
2,194
|
4,428
|
9,725
|
7,413
|
Total net sales
|
$
|
2,030,646
|
$
|
1,845,041
|
$
|
1,462,270
|
$
|
1,391,803
|
$
|
1,409,132
|
$
|
6,729,760
|
$
|
5,476,486
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
North America
|
$
|
212,018
|
$
|
207,330
|
$
|
171,612
|
$
|
155,634
|
$
|
174,219
|
$
|
746,594
|
$
|
661,176
|
Europe
|
67,676
|
50,005
|
16,107
|
14,470
|
22,927
|
148,258
|
62,007
|
Corporate and Other
|
(31,897)
|
(36,214)
|
(45,986)
|
(26,471)
|
(64,846)
|
(140,568)
|
(146,575)
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended August 31,
|
Year Ended August 31,
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net sales
|
$
|
2,030,646
|
$
|
1,409,132
|
$
|
6,729,760
|
$
|
5,476,486
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,686,973
|
1,145,725
|
5,623,903
|
4,531,688
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
136,818
|
160,292
|
496,310
|
502,794
|
Interest expense
|
11,659
|
13,962
|
51,904
|
61,837
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
—
|
1,778
|
16,841
|
1,778
|
Asset impairments
|
2,439
|
1,098
|
6,784
|
7,611
|
1,837,889
|
1,322,855
|
6,195,742
|
5,105,708
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
192,757
|
86,277
|
534,018
|
370,778
|
Income taxes
|
40,444
|
18,495
|
121,153
|
92,476
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
152,313
|
67,782
|
412,865
|
278,302
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes
|
—
|
(34)
|
—
|
1,907
|
Income taxes
|
—
|
125
|
—
|
706
|
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
|
—
|
(159)
|
—
|
1,201
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
152,313
|
$
|
67,623
|
$
|
412,865
|
$
|
279,503
|
Basic earnings per share
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
3.43
|
$
|
2.34
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
3.43
|
$
|
2.35
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
3.38
|
$
|
2.31
|
Earnings from discontinued operations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
3.38
|
$
|
2.32
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.48
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
120,625,533
|
119,198,785
|
120,338,357
|
118,921,854
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
122,376,099
|
120,645,931
|
121,983,497
|
120,309,621
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
August 31, 2021
|
August 31, 2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
497,745
|
$
|
542,103
|
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,553 and $9,597)
|
1,105,580
|
880,728
|
Inventories
|
935,387
|
625,393
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
173,033
|
165,879
|
Assets held for sale
|
25,083
|
—
|
Total current assets
|
2,736,828
|
2,214,103
|
Property, plant and equipment:
|
Land
|
123,135
|
143,567
|
Buildings and improvements
|
792,915
|
786,820
|
Equipment
|
2,435,541
|
2,364,923
|
Construction in process
|
147,166
|
103,776
|
3,498,757
|
3,399,086
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
(1,932,634)
|
(1,828,019)
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,566,123
|
1,571,067
|
Goodwill
|
66,137
|
64,321
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
269,583
|
232,237
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,638,671
|
$
|
4,081,728
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
450,723
|
$
|
266,102
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
475,384
|
454,977
|
Acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
—
|
6,035
|
Borrowings under accounts receivable facilities
|
26,560
|
—
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
27,806
|
18,149
|
Total current liabilities
|
980,473
|
745,263
|
Deferred income taxes
|
112,067
|
130,810
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
235,607
|
250,706
|
Long-term debt
|
1,015,415
|
1,065,536
|
Total liabilities
|
2,343,562
|
2,192,315
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued
|
1,290
|
1,290
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
368,064
|
358,912
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(84,820)
|
(103,764)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,162,925
|
1,807,826
|
Less treasury stock, 8,474,075 and 9,839,759 shares at cost
|
(152,582)
|
(175,063)
|
Stockholders' equity
|
2,294,877
|
1,889,201
|
Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
232
|
212
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,295,109
|
1,889,413
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
4,638,671
|
$
|
4,081,728
|
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
Year Ended August 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
412,865
|
$
|
279,503
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
167,613
|
165,758
|
Stock-based compensation
|
43,677
|
31,850
|
Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes
|
(39,873)
|
49,580
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
16,841
|
1,778
|
Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other
|
(8,807)
|
(4,213)
|
Asset impairments
|
6,784
|
7,611
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(6,035)
|
(29,367)
|
Other
|
541
|
2,643
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(228,026)
|
146,375
|
Inventories
|
(316,316)
|
78,903
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other payables
|
194,801
|
45,718
|
Other operating assets and liabilities
|
(15,591)
|
15,065
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
228,474
|
791,204
|
Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(184,165)
|
(187,618)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other
|
26,424
|
11,843
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(1,888)
|
(18,137)
|
Other
|
(2,500)
|
974
|
Net cash flows used by investing activities
|
(162,129)
|
(192,938)
|
Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
|
309,279
|
62,539
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(368,527)
|
(246,523)
|
Proceeds from accounts receivable facilities
|
296,586
|
234,482
|
Repayments under accounts receivable facilities
|
(269,858)
|
(237,828)
|
Dividends
|
(57,766)
|
(57,056)
|
Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures
|
(3,166)
|
(3,420)
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
(13,128)
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(2,830)
|
—
|
Contribution from noncontrolling interest
|
20
|
16
|
Net cash flows used by financing activities
|
(109,390)
|
(247,790)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(790)
|
759
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(43,835)
|
351,235
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
544,964
|
193,729
|
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
$
|
501,129
|
$
|
544,964
|
Supplemental information:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
497,745
|
$
|
542,103
|
Restricted cash
|
3,384
|
2,861
|
Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
501,129
|
$
|
544,964
COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure are provided below.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, core EBITDA from continuing operations, and adjusted earnings from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the most directly comparable measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to management, investors, analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as they allow: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our underlying business operational performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate financial performance and set target benchmarks for annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans.
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
8/31/2021
|
5/31/2021
|
2/28/2021
|
11/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
152,313
|
$
|
130,408
|
$
|
66,233
|
$
|
63,911
|
$
|
67,782
|
$
|
412,865
|
$
|
278,302
|
Interest expense
|
11,659
|
11,965
|
14,021
|
14,259
|
13,962
|
51,904
|
61,837
|
Income taxes
|
40,444
|
38,175
|
20,941
|
21,593
|
18,495
|
121,153
|
92,476
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
42,437
|
41,804
|
41,573
|
41,799
|
41,654
|
167,613
|
165,749
|
Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog
|
(1,495)
|
(1,508)
|
(1,509)
|
(1,523)
|
(10,691)
|
(6,035)
|
(29,367)
|
Asset impairments
|
2,439
|
277
|
474
|
3,594
|
1,098
|
6,784
|
7,611
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
247,797
|
221,121
|
141,733
|
143,633
|
132,300
|
754,284
|
576,608
|
Non-cash equity compensation
|
8,119
|
13,800
|
12,696
|
9,062
|
9,875
|
43,677
|
31,850
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
—
|
(4,457)
|
(5,877)
|
—
|
—
|
(10,334)
|
—
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
—
|
—
|
16,841
|
—
|
1,778
|
16,841
|
1,778
|
Facility closure
|
—
|
—
|
5,694
|
5,214
|
2,903
|
10,908
|
11,105
|
Labor cost government refund
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,348)
|
(2,985)
|
(1,348)
|
(2,985)
|
Acquisition settlement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32,123
|
—
|
32,123
|
Core EBITDA from continuing operations
|
$
|
255,916
|
$
|
230,464
|
$
|
171,087
|
$
|
156,561
|
$
|
175,994
|
$
|
814,028
|
$
|
650,479
A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
8/31/2021
|
5/31/2021
|
2/28/2021
|
11/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
8/31/2021
|
8/31/2020
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
152,313
|
$
|
130,408
|
$
|
66,233
|
$
|
63,911
|
$
|
67,782
|
$
|
412,865
|
$
|
278,302
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
—
|
(4,457)
|
(5,877)
|
—
|
—
|
(10,334)
|
—
|
Asset impairments
|
2,439
|
277
|
474
|
3,594
|
1,098
|
6,784
|
7,081
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
—
|
—
|
16,841
|
—
|
1,778
|
16,841
|
1,778
|
Facility closure
|
—
|
—
|
5,694
|
5,214
|
2,903
|
10,908
|
11,105
|
Acquisition settlement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32,123
|
—
|
32,123
|
Labor cost government refund
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,348)
|
(2,985)
|
(1,348)
|
(2,985)
|
Total adjustments (pre-tax)
|
$
|
2,439
|
$
|
(4,180)
|
$
|
17,132
|
$
|
7,460
|
$
|
34,917
|
$
|
22,851
|
$
|
49,102
|
Related tax effects on adjustments
|
(512)
|
878
|
(3,598)
|
(1,593)
|
(7,392)
|
(4,825)
|
(10,371)
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
154,240
|
$
|
127,106
|
$
|
79,767
|
$
|
69,778
|
$
|
95,307
|
$
|
430,891
|
$
|
317,033
|
Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
|
$
|
1.24
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
3.38
|
$
|
2.31
|
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
3.53
|
$
|
2.64
