Commercial Metals Company Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

IRVING, Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2021. Earnings from continuing operations were $66.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $63.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.3 billion.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company incurred $13.5 million in net after-tax charges, chiefly from the previously announced refinancing of long-term debt as well as closure costs associated with the final decommissioning of CMC's Steel California operations, partially offset by a gain on the sale of certain facilities. Excluding these items, second quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $79.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $63.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Details can be found in the non-GAAP reconciliation that follows.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely proud of our team's continued hard work, which resulted in outstanding financial results highlighted by record second quarter Core EBITDA. This was achieved amidst a challenging environment of rising scrap costs and weather-related disruptions, demonstrating both the value of CMC's vertically integrated structure and the agility of our commercial, operational, and support teams."

Ms. Smith continued, "CMC's second quarter results also highlight the benefits of managing the operating factors that are within our control, including leveraging opportunities to improve efficiency throughout our organization. From this solid foundation, CMC will further enhance our earnings capability in the coming quarters, as we continue to capitalize on benefits from ongoing network optimization efforts and ramp up our third rolling line in Poland this summer."

The Company's liquidity position as of February 28, 2021 remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $367.3 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivable facilities of $693.0 million.

On March 17, 2021, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2021, and marks 226 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the Company.

Business Segments - Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Review

The North America segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $171.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 12% compared to $152.8 million in the prior year period. This improvement reflects solid management of controllable costs at each stage of our vertically integrated value chain. Cost performance at the mills was particularly strong, driven by network efficiencies and lower costs for consumables. Earnings also benefited from expanded margins on sales of raw materials, as well as the impact of selling lower cost inventory within an environment of rising prices for steel products.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 2% from the prior year quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained strong, growing year-over-year, supported by resilient construction activity. Single family residential construction within CMC's core geographies has increased significantly over the last year, which has opened additional selling opportunities for the Company, and is a positive indicator of future infrastructure and non-residential spending in these areas. Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 13% from a year ago, driven by rising industrial activity and the construction of warehouses and metal buildings. Downstream products volumes declined 6% year-over-year due to a modest backlog contraction and weather-related job site disruptions in several regional markets.

Margins over scrap cost within the vertical chain declined from the second quarter of fiscal 2020, with compression in both steel products and downstream products. Average selling price for steel products increased $70 per ton year-over-year, which was more than offset by higher scrap costs. Steel products margins improved sequentially throughout the second quarter, and exited February at the highest level in nearly a year. Margin over scrap cost on downstream products declined compared to a year ago, driven by higher input costs and modestly lower pricing in CMC's committed backlog, which led to lower average selling prices.

The Europe segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, up 20% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.5 million for the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by a modest expansion in margin over scrap, as well as the impact of selling lower cost inventory within an environment of rising prices for steel products. Demand for steel products from both construction and industrial end markets remained healthy during the quarter. However, shipments declined by 7% year-over-year, due largely to the unusually high volumes that shipped during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. During the quarter, we shifted product mix to capitalize on opportunities with customers of merchant and other products. The reduction in rebar shipments from a year ago reflects the operations commercial agility, rather than any softening of market conditions.

Outlook

"We expect finished steel volumes in both North America and Europe to follow typical seasonal trends during the third quarter, which is historically strong given the start of the spring and summer construction seasons," said Ms. Smith.

"Shipments of steel and downstream products in North America should be supported by our construction backlog, with steel products also benefiting from elevated residential construction spending, continued manufacturing recovery, and anticipated strong highway infrastructure activity. Volumes in Europe are anticipated to remain healthy, driven by growing demand from construction and industrial end markets. We expect margins over scrap on steel products in both North America and Europe to increase sequentially following the realization of price adjustments made throughout the second quarter."

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

2/28/2021

2/29/2020 North America



























Net sales

$ 1,257,486



$ 1,195,013



$ 1,224,849



$ 1,167,081



$ 1,161,283



$ 2,452,499



$ 2,378,003

Adjusted EBITDA

171,612



155,634



174,219



159,394



152,831



327,246



327,563































External tons shipped



























Raw materials

302



330



300



288



321



632



641

Rebar

472



486



498



463



461



958



936

Merchant and other

268



264



234



211



238



532



474

Steel products

740



750



732



674



699



1,490



1,410

Downstream products

343



371



429



427



366



714



779































Average selling price per ton



























Raw materials

$ 846



$ 630



$ 605



$ 517



$ 595



$ 733



$ 571

Steel products

695



612



600



624



625



653



625

Downstream products

929



934



970



966



984



931



979































Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 629



$ 458



$ 427



$ 348



$ 435



$ 540



$ 414

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

344



266



237



239



256



304



238































Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 351



$ 346



$ 363



$ 385



$ 369



$ 349



$ 387





























































Europe



























Net sales

$ 202,066



$ 194,596



$ 179,855



$ 173,817



$ 180,079



$ 396,662



$ 345,468

Adjusted EBITDA

16,107



14,470



22,927



14,270



13,451



30,577



24,810































External tons shipped



























Rebar

78



128



150



122



145



206



267

Merchant and other

275



269



230



252



235



544



451

Steel products

353



397



380



374



380



750



718































Average selling price per ton



























Steel products

$ 532



$ 461



$ 446



$ 437



$ 449



$ 495



$ 455































Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 328



$ 262



$ 250



$ 239



$ 251



$ 296



$ 248































Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 204



$ 199



$ 196



$ 198



$ 198



$ 199



$ 207



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Net sales

2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

2/28/2021

2/29/2020 North America

$ 1,257,486



$ 1,195,013



$ 1,224,849



$ 1,167,081



$ 1,161,283



$ 2,452,499



$ 2,378,003

Europe

202,066



194,596



179,855



173,817



180,079



396,662



345,468

Corporate and Other

2,718



2,194



4,428



785



(399)



4,912



2,200

Total net sales

$ 1,462,270



$ 1,391,803



$ 1,409,132



$ 1,341,683



$ 1,340,963



$ 2,854,073



$ 2,725,671































Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations



























North America

$ 171,612



$ 155,634



$ 174,219



$ 159,394



$ 152,831



$ 327,246



$ 327,563

Europe

16,107



14,470



22,927



14,270



13,451



30,577



24,810

Corporate and Other

(45,986)



(26,471)



(64,846)



(26,882)



(28,561)



(72,457)



(54,847)



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share data) February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Net sales $ 1,462,270



$ 1,340,963



$ 2,854,073



$ 2,725,671

Costs and expenses:













Cost of goods sold 1,228,343



1,123,096



2,403,162



2,269,610

Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,417



115,538



229,044



226,537

Loss on debt extinguishment 16,841



—



16,841



—

Interest expense 14,021



15,888



28,280



32,466

Asset impairments 474



—



4,068



530



1,375,096



1,254,522



2,681,395



2,529,143

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 87,174



86,441



172,678



196,528

Income taxes 20,941



22,845



42,534



50,177

Earnings from continuing operations 66,233



63,596



130,144



146,351

















Earnings from discontinued operations before income taxes 197



301



447



1,196

Income taxes 73



99



141



401

Earnings from discontinued operations 124



202



306



795

















Net earnings $ 66,357



$ 63,798



$ 130,450



$ 147,146

















Basic earnings per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.55



$ 0.53



$ 1.08



$ 1.23

Earnings from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.01

Net earnings $ 0.55



$ 0.54



$ 1.09



$ 1.24

















Diluted earnings per share*













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.54



$ 0.53



$ 1.07



$ 1.22

Earnings from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.01

Net earnings $ 0.55



$ 0.53



$ 1.07



$ 1.22

















Cash dividends per share $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.24



$ 0.24

Average basic shares outstanding 120,345,432



118,919,455



120,052,459



118,644,823

Average diluted shares outstanding 121,751,859



120,407,256



121,672,194



120,303,259





* Earnings Per Share ("EPS") is calculated independently for each component and may not sum to net earnings EPS due to rounding.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data)

February 28, 2021

August 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 367,347



$ 542,103

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,623 and $9,597)

895,604



880,728

Inventories, net

776,561



625,393

Prepaid and other current assets

166,124



165,879

Total current assets

2,205,636



2,214,103

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,557,143



1,571,067

Goodwill

66,235



64,321

Other noncurrent assets

235,027



232,237

Total assets

$ 4,064,041



$ 4,081,728

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 309,413



$ 266,102

Accrued expenses and other payables

341,903



461,012

Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings

22,777



18,149

Total current liabilities

674,093



745,263

Deferred income taxes

126,789



130,810

Other noncurrent liabilities

242,632



250,706

Long-term debt

1,011,035



1,065,536

Total liabilities

2,054,549



2,192,315

Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued 129,060,664 shares; outstanding 120,508,215 and 119,220,905 shares

1,290



1,290

Additional paid-in capital

354,620



358,912

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(102,140)



(103,764)

Retained earnings

1,909,443



1,807,826

Less treasury stock, 8,552,449 and 9,839,759 shares at cost

(153,952)



(175,063)

Stockholders' equity

2,009,261



1,889,201

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

231



212

Total equity

2,009,492



1,889,413

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,064,041



$ 4,081,728



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands)

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 130,450



$ 147,146

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

83,372



82,338

Stock-based compensation

21,758



15,805

Loss on debt extinguishment

16,841



—

Deferred income taxes and other long-term taxes

(8,129)



42,142

Net gain on disposals of subsidiaries, assets and other

(5,481)



(5,585)

Asset impairments

4,068



530

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog

(3,032)



(14,328)

Other

(105)



1,041

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(238,539)



(15,673)

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,203



253,416











Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(87,688)



(96,592)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other

20,338



14,004

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—



(9,850)

Proceeds from insurance

—



974

Net cash flows used by investing activities

(67,350)



(91,464)











Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

296,250



11,299

Repayments of long-term debt

(357,792)



(106,880)

Debt extinguishment costs

(13,051)



—

Debt issuance costs

(1,124)



—

Proceeds from accounts receivable programs

8,848



85,686

Repayments under accounts receivable programs

(8,848)



(81,314)

Dividends

(28,833)



(28,480)

Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(4,536)



(2,463)

Contribution from noncontrolling interest

19



16

Net cash flows used by financing activities

(109,067)



(122,136)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(419)



337

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(175,633)



40,153

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

544,964



193,729

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 369,331



$ 233,882











Supplemental information:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 367,347



$ 232,442

Restricted cash

$ 1,984



$ 1,440

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 369,331



$ 233,882



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Core EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings from continuing operations before interest expense and income taxes. It also excludes recurring non-cash charges for depreciation and amortization and asset impairments. Core EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes debt extinguishment costs, non-cash equity compensation, certain gains on sale of assets, certain facility closure costs, acquisition settlement costs and labor cost government refunds. Core EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that Core EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties in our industry as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, Core EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Core EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations before income taxes to Core EBITDA from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

2/28/2021

2/29/2020 Earnings from continuing operations $ 66,233



$ 63,911



$ 67,782



$ 64,169



$ 63,596



$ 130,144



$ 146,351

Interest expense 14,021



14,259



13,962



15,409



15,888



28,280



32,466

Income taxes 20,941



21,593



18,495



23,804



22,845



42,534



50,177

Depreciation and amortization 41,573



41,799



41,654



41,765



41,389



83,372



82,330

Amortization of acquired unfavorable contract backlog (1,509)



(1,523)



(10,691)



(4,348)



(5,997)



(3,032)



(14,328)

Asset impairments 474



3,594



1,098



5,983



—



4,068



530

Loss on debt extinguishment 16,841



—



1,778



—



—



16,841



—

Non-cash equity compensation 12,696



9,062



9,875



6,170



7,536



21,758



15,805

Gain on sale of assets (5,877)



—



—



—



—



(5,877)



—

Facility closure 5,694



5,214



2,903



1,863



—



10,908



6,339

Acquisition settlement —



—



32,123



—



—



—



—

Labor cost government refund —



(1,348)



(2,985)



—



—



(1,348)



—

Core EBITDA from continuing operations $ 171,087



$ 156,561



$ 175,994



$ 154,815



$ 145,257



$ 327,648



$ 319,670



Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is equal to earnings from continuing operations before debt extinguishment costs, certain gains on sale of assets, certain facility closure costs, asset impairments, labor cost government refunds and acquisition settlements, including the estimated income tax effects thereof. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings from continuing operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted earnings from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information to investors as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share is defined as adjusted earnings from continuing operations on a diluted per share basis.

A reconciliation of earnings from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations is provided below:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 2/28/2021

11/30/2020

8/31/2020

5/31/2020

2/29/2020

2/28/2021

2/29/2020 Earnings from continuing operations $ 66,233



$ 63,911



$ 67,782



$ 64,169



$ 63,596



$ 130,144



$ 146,351

Loss on debt extinguishment 16,841



—



1,778



—



—



16,841



—

Gain on sale of assets (5,877)



—



—



—



—



(5,877)



—

Facility closure 5,694



5,214



2,903



1,863



—



10,908



6,339

Asset impairments 474



3,594



1,098



5,983



—



4,068



—

Labor cost government refund —



(1,348)



(2,985)



—



—



(1,348)



—

Acquisition settlement —



—



32,123



—



—



—



—

Total adjustments (pre-tax) $ 17,132



$ 7,460



$ 34,917



$ 7,846



$ —



$ 24,592



$ 6,339





























Tax Impact

























Related tax effects on adjustments (3,598)



(1,593)



(7,392)



(1,648)



—



(5,191)



(1,331)

Total tax impact (3,598)



(1,593)



(7,392)



(1,648)



—



(5,191)



(1,331)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations $ 79,767



$ 69,778



$ 95,307



$ 70,367



$ 63,596



$ 149,545



$ 151,359





























Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.79



$ 0.59



$ 0.53



$ 1.23



$ 1.26



