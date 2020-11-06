Commercial Printing Market Size to Reach USD 797,120 Million by 2025 | CAGR of 2.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Commercial Printing Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Printing & Publishing Category. The report contains segmentation Based on Type (Offset Printing, Intaglio Printing, Digital Printing, Other), Based on Application (Image, Painting, Pattern, Other). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

The global Commercial Printing market size is projected to reach USD 797120 Million by 2026, from USD 696760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

North America is expected to hold a significant commercial printing market share due to the early adoption of advanced printing technology by countries like the US and Canada.

Major factors driving the commercial printing market size are the growing advertising needs of enterprises across the globe, technological proliferation, along increasing applications across various end-use segments.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE COMMERCIAL PRINTING MARKET

Companies are gradually embracing commercial printing as they are more cost-effective and reliable for bulk printing. Furthermore, the widespread use of high-quality printed packaging for ads and branding is expected to drive the commercial printing market size.

The steady demand for hardbound physical books is another factor driving the commercial printing market size. While e-books and e-journals are gaining popularity among customers, as opposed to their digital counterparts, paperback books and magazines are widely considered to provide elevated comfort and convenience.

Commercial printing vendors are also expanding their services to media and document management services, which are expected to enable organizations to improve both print and non-print material distribution and promotion capabilities. Moreover, it is projected that green commercial printers that use eco-friendly paper, inks, coatings and chemicals to facilitate waste reduction will further fuel the commercial printing market size.

Several promotional practices, such as print ads, are driving the commercial printing market. Print ads are used as part of an overall marketing plan for retail firms. Thus the growing adoption of commercial printing for promotional materials from the retail, food, and beverage industries increases the commercial printing market size.

COMMERCIAL PRINTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to rising demand from critical regions, including China, India, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest commercial printing market share during the forecast period. The growth of the printing market in the region is driven by factors such as creating new technologies, changing lifestyles, the rise of e-commerce, urbanization, etc. Furthermore, the demand for packaging and advertising printing processes increases, which is poised to drive the commercial printing market size in this region.

In order to create a sustainable environment, the countries of Europe have strongly focused on developing eco-friendly processes and products. Governments in European countries are therefore encouraging the use of energy-efficient solutions for printing. The focus on developing an eco-friendly printing process is expected to drive the European region's commercial printing market size.

COMMERCIAL PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The major players that are operating in the global Commercial Printing AGV market are

Daifuku

Dematic

JBT

Meidensha

Corecon

Seegrid

Aethon

Doerfer

Savant Automation

Bastian Solutions

Murata

Transbotics.

Others

Segment by Type

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others.

Segment by Application

Heavy-duty Applications

Lightweight Applications.

