Commercial Real Estate Finance (CRE-Finance) Provides Construction Financing to RKTNJ, LLC. for Several Commercial Properties in New Jersey

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Real Estate Finance (CRE-Finance) announced that they have originated several million dollars in commercial loans to finance the development of several residential projects in Ocean and Monmouth County.

Richard Kevin CEO of RKTNJ, LLC stated, "CRE-Finance's high leverage, low cost of capital and reliability made this project possible."

CRE-Finance Managing Member Todd Tretsky stated, "CRE-Finance offers speed, flexibility and certainty of execution to structure custom-tailored solutions to complex situational real estate transactions."

The financing was the first mortgage construction loan to complete a subdivision of homes. The loan was underwritten to 77% of cost and 58% of net sell out value.

CRE-Finance offers customized solutions for small, medium and large size businesses. We specialize in debt financing for commercial real estate owners, developers, individuals, business owners and entrepreneurs. CRE-Finance overcomes common financing challenges for its clients and engineers prompt, innovative and reliable finance solutions outside the "bankable box".

