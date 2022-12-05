Commercial real estate market Size to Grow by USD 260.37 billion from 2022 to 2027: a descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, & market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global commercial real estate market as a part of the global construction and engineering market, the parent market. The global construction and engineering market cover companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors. The commercial real estate market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Real Estate Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Sample

Global commercial real estate market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Commercial real estate market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global commercial real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of several companies. A few prominent vendors that offer earphones and headphones in the market are ATC Group Services LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee & Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS & MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, and others.

The global commercial real estate market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. However, the market is fragmented because of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing vendor competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

ATC Group Services LLC: The company offers solutions for commercial real estate evaluating space plans, and inspection of building systems, structure, code, and facility conditions.

The company offers solutions for commercial real estate evaluating space plans, and inspection of building systems, structure, code, and facility conditions. Boston Commercial Properties Inc.: The company offers solutions for commercial real estate that includes initial space programming, verifying assumptions of space needs, and investigating and assessing suitable alternative properties.

The company offers solutions for commercial real estate that includes initial space programming, verifying assumptions of space needs, and investigating and assessing suitable alternative properties. Brookfield Business Partners LP: The company offers solutions for commercial real estate that includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, land and housing, triple net lease, manufactured housing, and student housing assets on different continents.

The company offers solutions for commercial real estate that includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, land and housing, triple net lease, manufactured housing, and student housing assets on different continents. CBRE Group Inc.: The company offers solutions for commercial real estate comprising car parks, offices and logistics centers and different retail outlets.

The company offers solutions for commercial real estate comprising car parks, offices and logistics centers and different retail outlets. DLF Ltd.: The company offers solutions for commercial real estate which involve design expertise, technology, advanced safety systems, and sustainability.

For Details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Global commercial real estate market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global commercial real estate market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global earphone and headphone market.

APAC will contribute 52% of the global cloud data warehouse market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The commercial real estate market in APAC is witnessing growth, mainly due to the growth in the industrial sector, which has led to an increase in the demand for commercial office spaces. China , Japan , India , South Korea , and Singapore are the main revenue-contributing countries in APAC in this category.

Segment Overview

Based on end-user, the global commercial real estate market is segmented into offices, retail, leisure, and others.

The market share growth of the offices segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The offices segment held the highest share of the global commercial real estate market in 2022 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the increasing demand for commercial offices from industrial sector companies. Moreover, various investors are heavily investing in commercial offices as it guarantees high returns on investment. Furthermore, our report provides a brief analysis of the historical and forecast market share and their segments along with the reasons for growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global commercial real estate market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The growing commercial sector is driving the global corporate e-learning market growth. The construction of commercial spaces such as offices, warehouses, and malls is on the rise globally. The commercial construction industry is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies. Therefore, the construction sector is anticipated to experience high growth, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing commercial sector is driving the global corporate e-learning market growth. The construction of commercial spaces such as offices, warehouses, and malls is on the rise globally. The commercial construction industry is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies. Therefore, the construction sector is anticipated to experience high growth, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Key trend - Increasing marketing initiatives is a key trend in the market. Several vendors in the market are deploying integrated marketing communication strategies by leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products. The creative strategy improves brand authenticity and recognition and generates consumer interest in the company's products. The increasing marketing initiatives are a growing trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing marketing initiatives is a key trend in the market. Several vendors in the market are deploying integrated marketing communication strategies by leveraging communication channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products. The creative strategy improves brand authenticity and recognition and generates consumer interest in the company's products. The increasing marketing initiatives are a growing trend, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The increasing preference for the work-from-home model is the major challenge in the market. The increasing adoption of the work-from-home model has severely affected the growth of the market in recent years. During the lockdowns in 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies adopted the work-from-home policy, which led to a significant decline in the demand for office spaces. Thus, the increasing preference for the work-from-home model can become a major challenge, which will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this commercial real estate market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial real estate market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial real estate market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial real estate market vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The commercial air conditioner market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 44.41 billion . The market is segmented by Product (split systems, VRF systems, chillers, rooftops, and others) and Geography ( North America , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , Europe , and South America ).



is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by Product (split systems, VRF systems, chillers, rooftops, and others) and Geography ( , APAC, the and , , and ). The commercial vehicle ADAS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.25%. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.65 billion . The market is segmented by technology (TPMS, PAS, FCW, and others), application (LCV and HCV), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Commercial real estate market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATC Group Services LLC, Boston Commercial Properties Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, CBRE Group Inc., DLF Ltd., Keller Williams Realty Inc., Lee & Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Link Asset Management Ltd., MARCUS & MILLICHAP Inc., MaxWell Realty Canada, NAI Global, Nakheel PJSC, Onni Contracting Ltd., Prologis Inc., RAK Properties PJSC, Segro Plc, Shannon Waltchack, TCN Worldwide, Wanda Group, and WeWork Companies LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial real estate market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial real estate market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 21: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 22: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 23: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 24: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 25: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 26: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 27: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 30: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 32: Chart on Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Leisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leisure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ATC Group Services LLC

Exhibit 101: ATC Group Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: ATC Group Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: ATC Group Services LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Boston Commercial Properties Inc.

Exhibit 104: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Boston Commercial Properties Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Brookfield Business Partners LP

Exhibit 107: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 108: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Segment focus

11.6 CBRE Group Inc.

Exhibit 111: CBRE Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: CBRE Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: CBRE Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: CBRE Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 DLF Ltd.

Exhibit 115: DLF Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: DLF Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: DLF Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Link Asset Management Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Link Asset Management Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 MaxWell Realty Canada

Exhibit 121: MaxWell Realty Canada - Overview



Exhibit 122: MaxWell Realty Canada - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: MaxWell Realty Canada - Key offerings

11.10 Nakheel PJSC

Exhibit 124: Nakheel PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Nakheel PJSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Nakheel PJSC - Key offerings

11.11 Onni Contracting Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Onni Contracting Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Onni Contracting Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Onni Contracting Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Prologis Inc.

Exhibit 130: Prologis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Prologis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Prologis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Prologis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Prologis Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 RAK Properties PJSC

Exhibit 135: RAK Properties PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 136: RAK Properties PJSC - Business segments



Exhibit 137: RAK Properties PJSC - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: RAK Properties PJSC - Segment focus

11.14 Segro Plc

Exhibit 139: Segro Plc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Segro Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Segro Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Segro Plc - Segment focus

11.15 Shannon Waltchack

Exhibit 143: Shannon Waltchack - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 144: Shannon Waltchack - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 145: Shannon Waltchack - Key offerings

11.16 Wanda Group

Exhibit 146: Wanda Group - Overview



Exhibit 147: Wanda Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Wanda Group - Key offerings

11.17 WeWork Companies LLC

Exhibit 149: WeWork Companies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: WeWork Companies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: WeWork Companies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 152: WeWork Companies LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio