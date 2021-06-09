Commercial Soft-serve Machines Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Brullen Pty. Ltd. and Gram Equipment AS | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global commercial soft-serve machines market is expected to grow by USD 126.13 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Market Analysis Report by Type (Floor standing and Countertop) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
The commercial soft-serve machines market is driven by the growing inclination toward frozen yogurts. In addition, the availability of commercial soft-serve machines with improved features is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial soft-serve machines market.
Major Five Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Companies:
- Ali Group Srl
- BRAVO Spa
- Brullen Pty. Ltd.
- Gram Equipment AS
- SANISERV
Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Floor standing - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Countertop - size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial Soft-Serve Machines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Industrial Food Blanchers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial food blanchers market size has the potential to grow by USD 72.82 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
