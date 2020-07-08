Commercial Telematics Market (2020 to 2026) - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global commercial telematics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global commercial telematics market to grow with a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on commercial telematics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on commercial telematics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial telematics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial telematics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the commercial telematics market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the commercial telematics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global commercial telematics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Adoption of IoT in manufacturing sector for vehicle management, favorable government regulatory and increasing trend of vehicle connectivity solution

Rising need of monitoring the location, improve vehicle efficiency and accessing real time data of behavior of vehicle

2) Restraints

Concern of data security and risk of data hacking

3) Opportunities

Key players are focusing on intelligent transportation system

Segment Covered

The global commercial telematics market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and end-user.



The Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

OEM

Aftermarket

The Global Commercial Telematics Market by Application

Solutions

Services

The Global Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government Agencies

Company Profiles



Cartrack

Daimler Fleetboard GmbH

Fleet Complete

Geotab Inc.

Microlise

Masternaut Limited

Mix Telematics

Navistar Inc.

Omnitracs

TomTom International BV

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Commercial Telematics Market Highlights

2.2. Commercial Telematics Market Projection

2.3. Commercial Telematics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Commercial Telematics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Commercial Telematics Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Telematics Market



4. Commercial Telematics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

5.1. OEM

5.2. Aftermarket



6. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Application

6.1. Solutions

6.2. Services



7. Global Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

7.1. Transportation and Logistics

7.2. Insurance

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Media & Entertainment

7.5. Government Agencies



8. Global Commercial Telematics Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

8.1.2. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Commercial Telematics Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

8.2.2. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Commercial Telematics Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Commercial Telematics Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Solution Type

8.4.2. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Commercial Telematics Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Commercial Telematics Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Cartrack

9.2.2. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH

9.2.3. Fleet Complete

9.2.4. Geotab Inc.

9.2.5. Microlise

9.2.6. Masternaut Limited

9.2.7. Mix Telematics

9.2.8. Navistar Inc.

9.2.9. Omnitracs

9.2.10. TomTom International BV



