Commercial Telematics Market to grow by USD 12 billion during 2021-2025, AB Volvo and Bridgestone Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Jun 02, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The commercial telematics market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Globalization of the telematics supply chain is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 12 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Increasing adoption of driver assistance systems is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the complexity of telematics software and hardware design restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 33% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of driver assistance systems will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial telematics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Telematics Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Solutions
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Platform
- Embedded Systems
- Tethered Systems
- Smartphone Integration Systems
Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial telematics market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Telematics Market Size
- Commercial Telematics Market Trends
- Commercial Telematics Market Analysis
This study identifies globalization of the telematics supply chain as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Telematics Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Commercial Telematics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial telematics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial telematics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial telematics market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial telematics market vendors
