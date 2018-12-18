Commercial Truck Trader Offers Partner Program for Nissan Commercial Franchise Dealers

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck Trader, the leading online marketplace for commercial vehicles, has established a relationship with Nissan Motor Company, enabling Nissan's 475 Business Certified dealers to take advantage of a special listing package when they advertise Nissan light commercial vehicles on CommercialTruckTrader.com. The package includes select preferential listing and ad placements as well as unlimited inventory listings and access to Commercial Truck Trader's Dealer Center for detailed insights into customer search activity and local and national market trends.

Preferential placements include one premium listing that displays as the first hit on all relevant search result pages, with the ability to rotate featured vehicles and images throughout the month; one featured inventory-specific ad with top-of-page placement on search results pages; and a mobile photo action ad that showcases the dealership with the option to direct shoppers to a website or virtual showroom or launch a call.

Participating dealers maximize the visibility of their inventory as well as their business with Commercial Truck Trader's more than 1 million monthly website visitors. In 2017, that traffic translated to 6.9 million monthly vehicle searches, 10.7 million monthly pageviews, and 1.9 million leads and connections generated for dealers.

"Even with the industry's best search tools to help shoppers zero in on the vehicle, features, and upfits they're looking for, any given search can return hundreds of listings. The preferential placements and dealer ads available through this partner program put Nissan dealers and key vehicles in their inventory in the pole position where they are sure to be noticed," said Charles Bowles, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Commercial Truck Trader. "Combine that with our traffic numbers and the advanced reporting tools we introduced earlier this year, and you have a powerful formula for driving sales."

"The Nissan Commercial Vehicle Business is growing its full lineup of trucks and vans, and our network of Business Certified Dealers is well positioned to take advantage of the growth," said Mark Namuth, Senior Manager of Commercial Vehicle Sales with Nissan North America, Inc. "Working with an established company like Commercial Truck Trader will provide our dealers with increased exposure to their inventory as customers shop in the virtual space."

Nissan dealers interested in the partner program can contact Mike Hyde, West OEM Regional Manager (mikehyde@commercialtrucktrader.com or 702-575-8254) or Mike Jennings, East OEM Regional Manager (mike.jennings@commercialtrucktrader.com or 248-318-0772).

About Commercial Truck Trader

Commercial Truck Trader is the #1 online marketplace for buyers and sellers of light, medium and heavy duty trucks and trailers, drawing more than 1 million unique monthly visitors. It also provides innovative advertising options, robust listing management tools and B2B advice through thedealerconnection.org that combine to help vehicle manufacturers and dealers generate leads, drive sales and maximize profits. Commercial Truck Trader is a division of Trader Interactive. For more information, visit www.CommercialTruckTrader.com

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com .

