Commercial UV Water Purifier Market to grow by USD 179.66 million during 2021-2025 | Impacts of Drivers and Challenges | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Hospitality is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., BWT Holding GmbH, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, LUMINOR Environmental Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Trojan Technologies, and Xylem Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by increasing health concerns. However, the high maintenance cost of UV units will hamper the market growth.

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., BWT Holding GmbH, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, LUMINOR Environmental Inc., Pentair Plc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Trojan Technologies, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing health concerns will offer immense growth opportunities, the high maintenance cost of UV units is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial UV water purifier market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitality



Food Services



Education



Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial UV water purifier market report covers the following areas:

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Size

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Trends

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies stringent water quality laws as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial UV Water Purifier Market growth during the next few years.

Commercial UV Water Purifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial UV water purifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial UV water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial UV water purifier market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial UV water purifier market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

BWT Holding GmbH

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Halma Plc

LUMINOR Environmental Inc.

Pentair Plc

SUEZ WTS USA Inc.

Inc. Trojan Technologies

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

