Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market to Grow by USD 1.65 Bn, Introduction of Sensor Technology to Boost - Technavio

Oct 10, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAS automate, adapt, and enhance vehicle systems for safety and better driving. ADAS works based on the inputs from sensors, the data which is processed by the ADAS computer to take suitable actions. Lane keeps assist, collision avoidance system, blind spot detection, park assist system, and others form part of ADAS.
The Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
The commercial vehicle ADAS market share growth by the TPMS segment will be significant during the forecast period
- What are the major trends in the market?
The emergence of new business opportunities, automotive vision systems, HMI, connectivity, and sensor technology, and maturing autonomous vehicle concepts are some of the major trends driving the market growth during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Tata Motors Ltd, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The introduction of sensor technology is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth. However, the potential negative impact of existing regulations is one of the factors hampering the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Scope
- Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market Size
- Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market Trends
- Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market Industry Analysis
Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
Market Driver: The emergence of new business opportunities is one of the key commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market trends contributing to the market growth. Increased use of ADAS, which will eventually lead to autonomous vehicles and connected commercial vehicles, will give rise to a huge amount of digital data. This paves the way for more proactive corrections than those undertaken at a later stage, which often results in heavy callbacks, higher warranty claims and costs, and a loss of brand reputation.
Market Challenge: The potential negative impact of existing regulations is one of the factors hampering the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth. Safety is one of the biggest concerns that is challenging the connected and automated commercial vehicle technology. Users cite that even Google's self-driving cars are not fully accident-proof. Therefore, the lack of safety guidelines to certify a new technology as safe enough may cause apprehensions among potential buyers.
Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Technology
- TPMS
- PAS
- FCW
- Others
- Application
- LCV
- HCV
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle ADAS market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle ADAS market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle ADAS market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle ADAS market vendors
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 TPMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on TPMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on TPMS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on TPMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on TPMS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 PAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on PAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on PAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on PAS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on PAS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 FCW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on FCW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on FCW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on FCW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on FCW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Aptiv Plc
- Exhibit 111: Aptiv Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Aptiv Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Aptiv Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus
- 11.4 Autoliv Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Autoliv Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Autoliv Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Autoliv Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Autoliv Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 121: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 11.6 Denso Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Denso Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Denso Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Denso Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Denso Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Denso Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Gentex Corp.
- Exhibit 131: Gentex Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Gentex Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Gentex Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Magna International Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Magna International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Magna International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Magna International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 146: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.11 Valeo SA
- Exhibit 151: Valeo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Valeo SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Valeo SA - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Valeo SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Valeo SA - Segment focus
- 11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 156: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 157: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 159: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 164: Research methodology
- Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 166: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations
