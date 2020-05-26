Commercial Vehicle and Off-highway Radar Industry to 2027: Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar market accounted for $94.37 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $723.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing number of autonomous vehicles, rising demand for commercial vehicles, and need for measuring the velocity of vehicles with high accuracy. However, inability of the system to distinguish multiple targets is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By vehicle type, commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is becoming necessary to tackle speed, distance, and such parameters of the commercial vehicles. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructure projects initiated by governments in the region.



Some of the key players in Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Hitachi, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co, Infineon Technologies AG, Aptiv, Magna International, ZF, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Analog Devices Inc, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Gentex Corporation, and Elektrobit.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Frequency

5.1 Introduction

5.2 77-81 GHz

5.3 24 GHz



6 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Medium and Heavy Trucks

6.3 Commercial Vehicle

6.4 Off-highway Vehicles

6.5 Buses

6.6 Agriculture Equipment

6.7 Construction Equipment

6.8 Mining Equipment

6.9 Pickup Trucks and Vans



7 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Long Range Radar

7.3 Short & Medium Range Radar

7.4 Mono Camera

7.5 Stereo Camera



8 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

8.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

8.4 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

8.5 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

8.6 Forward Collsion Warning (FCW)



9 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Continental AG

11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.3 Hitachi

11.4 Panasonic

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.6 HELLA GmbH & Co.

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG

11.8 Aptiv

11.9 Magna International

11.10 ZF

11.11 Valeo

11.12 Denso Corporation

11.13 Analog Devices Inc.

11.14 Texas Instruments

11.15 NXP Semiconductors

11.16 Gentex Corporation

11.17 Elektrobit



