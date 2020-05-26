Commercial Vehicle and Off-highway Radar Industry to 2027: Impact of COVID-19
May 26, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar market accounted for $94.37 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $723.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing number of autonomous vehicles, rising demand for commercial vehicles, and need for measuring the velocity of vehicles with high accuracy. However, inability of the system to distinguish multiple targets is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By vehicle type, commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is becoming necessary to tackle speed, distance, and such parameters of the commercial vehicles. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing infrastructure projects initiated by governments in the region.
Some of the key players in Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GMBH, Hitachi, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co, Infineon Technologies AG, Aptiv, Magna International, ZF, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Analog Devices Inc, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Gentex Corporation, and Elektrobit.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Frequency
5.1 Introduction
5.2 77-81 GHz
5.3 24 GHz
6 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Medium and Heavy Trucks
6.3 Commercial Vehicle
6.4 Off-highway Vehicles
6.5 Buses
6.6 Agriculture Equipment
6.7 Construction Equipment
6.8 Mining Equipment
6.9 Pickup Trucks and Vans
7 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Long Range Radar
7.3 Short & Medium Range Radar
7.4 Mono Camera
7.5 Stereo Camera
8 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
8.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
8.4 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
8.5 Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)
8.6 Forward Collsion Warning (FCW)
9 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-highway Radar Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Continental AG
11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.3 Hitachi
11.4 Panasonic
11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.6 HELLA GmbH & Co.
11.7 Infineon Technologies AG
11.8 Aptiv
11.9 Magna International
11.10 ZF
11.11 Valeo
11.12 Denso Corporation
11.13 Analog Devices Inc.
11.14 Texas Instruments
11.15 NXP Semiconductors
11.16 Gentex Corporation
11.17 Elektrobit
