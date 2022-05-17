Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market Size to grow by 961.74 million units|Driven by Growing Demand for Safety Solutions in Vehicles | Technavio

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market is the growing demand for safety solutions in vehicles. Consumers today are highly aware of these systems and technology and are taking great interest in improving the safety of their vehicles. As a result, today, many entry-level vehicles are being installed with electronic equipment, such as cameras and sensors, to improvise their safety. Advanced driver assistance and safety systems include BSD systems, FCW, LDWS, and surround-view systems that help to examine road conditions and alert drivers of possible risks thereby avoiding fatal accidents. The use of commercial vehicle BSD systems will enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists by eliminating blind spots effectively. ADAS manufacturers, ZF TRW, through its business division, Active and Passive Safety Technology, developed an FCW system, which uses both camera and radar sensors for monitoring the road. This FCW system employs radar, cameras, and sensors to identify and spot other vehicles and pedestrians on the road and alerts the drivers of the impending collision.

However, the practice of using various mirror combinations as an alternative to BSD systems will be a major challenge for the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market during the forecast period. Hard facts suggest that BSD systems may be a redundancy, which has been created out of sheer ignorance. While some cars, especially the larger SUVs and off-roading vehicles, have large-sized C pillars, rising beltlines, and squashed rear windows blocking the drivers' line of sight, blind spots on most average vehicles can be eliminated by proper adjustment of mirrors. Technavio's research in this field has revealed that it is a common fact among repair and service personnel, as well as driving schools to try to educate end-consumers about proper mirror positioning, albeit with limited success. Proper adjustment of side and center rear-view mirrors essentially involves precision to ensure minimal overlap between the two, thus increasing the field of view of the combined ensemble.

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

LCV



M And HCV

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market share growth in the LCV segment will be significant for revenue generation. Rapid technological advancements in several market adjacencies that include sensing technology and information and communication technology are pushing the players operating in the ADAS market to leverage the maximum benefits of the advancements. Stringent regulations intended to reduce road fatalities caused by commercial vehicle accidents back the inclusion of safety systems in commercial vehicles. These are driving the penetration of BSD systems in LCVs.

share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. Rapid technological advancements in several market adjacencies that include sensing technology and information and communication technology are pushing the players operating in the ADAS market to leverage the maximum benefits of the advancements. Stringent regulations intended to reduce road fatalities caused by commercial vehicle accidents back the inclusion of safety systems in commercial vehicles. These are driving the penetration of BSD systems in LCVs. 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for commercial vehicle blind spot detection systems in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American, APAC, and MEA regions. The rise in accidents, owing to abrupt changing of lanes by drivers without noticing and analyzing the rear-view and blind spots will facilitate the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The competitive scenario provided in the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle blind spot detection system market vendors

Commercial Vehicle Blind Spot Detection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 961.74 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Performing market contribution North America at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Ambarella Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Lumen Technologies Inc., Mando Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Toppking Electronics Ltd., Valeo SA, Xvision Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 32: Chart on M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on M and HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on M and HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on M and HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (million units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Brandmotion LLC

Exhibit 94: Brandmotion LLC - Overview



Exhibit 95: Brandmotion LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Brandmotion LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 Knorr Bremse AG

Exhibit 102: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Knorr Bremse AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

10.7 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 107: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings

10.8 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 110: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 113: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.9 Toppking Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Toppking Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Toppking Electronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Toppking Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 118: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.11 Xvision Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Xvision Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Xvision Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Xvision Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

Country

