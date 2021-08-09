Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model
Aug 09, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market and it is poised to grow by 9962.71 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 42.48% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact report on commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by vehicle type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The M and HCVs segment is expected to be the leading segment based on vehicle type in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Mandates and regulations imposed by governments on use of crash warning technologies is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of 27.93%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 9962.71 thousand units.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aisin Corp., Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Tobii AB, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Need for technology that can curb road accidents caused due to drowsiness in drivers is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the limitations in accuracy of measurement of level of fatigue, concentration, and drowsiness restraints the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute to 39% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp., Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines Ltd., Tobii AB, and Visteon Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The need for technology that can curb road accidents caused due to drowsiness in drivers will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- M And HCVs
- LCVs
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market Size
- Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market Trends
- Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market Analysis
This study identifies mandates and regulations imposed by governments on use of crash warning technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Commercial Vehicle Driver State Monitoring System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle driver state monitoring system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Corp.
- Aptiv Plc
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Seeing Machines Ltd.
- Tobii AB
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
