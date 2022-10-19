Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market to grow by USD 8.16 Bn by 2022, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle fleet management system market is expected to grow by USD 8.16 billion during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the growing popularity of the 360deg fleet management system(FMS) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request Free Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Dynamics Analysis

The significant cost pressure on fleet operators is one of the main reasons propelling growth in the commercial vehicle fleet management system market. Fleet operators are facing a major problem as a result of increasing cost pressure brought on by fuel price volatility and inefficient fleet operations. As a result, they are implementing cost optimization techniques.

Improved transmission technology and design also contribute to increased fuel economy and mileage. Data collected by each component will be a great source of information to improve the design parameters of the components as FMS aids in the remote monitoring of vehicle components.

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product –

Third-party



The third-party segment's market share rise in commercial vehicle fleet management systems will be significant. As fleet operators implement FMS for their current CVs, which will drive the segment's growth, the third-party FMS segment will maintain its dominance over the global commercial vehicle FMS market and will increase its market share over the forecast period. Fleet owners are supplying their current fleets with FMS through third-party providers as FMS gains popularity. Throughout the projection period, this will fuel the third-party FMS segment's growth.



OEM

Geography –

APAC



APAC will account for 37% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for commercial vehicle fleet management systems are China , India , and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the commercial vehicle fleet management system market in APAC will expand due to the rising need for fleet management and vehicle tracking services.

, , and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the commercial vehicle fleet management system market in APAC will expand due to the rising need for fleet management and vehicle tracking services.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT and T Inc.

Azuga Inc.

Faststream Technologies

Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Geotab Inc.

Jaama Ltd.

Masternaut Ltd.

Microlise Group Plc

Numadic Ltd.

Omnitracs LLC

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.64% Market growth 2022-2026 $8.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Azuga Inc., Faststream Technologies, Fleetx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Jaama Ltd., Masternaut Ltd., Microlise Group Plc, Numadic Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Rolta India Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., TUV SUD, VAMO Systems Pvt. Ltd., Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

