Commercial Vehicle Group Announces First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. The Company will issue a press release with its first quarter 2020 financial results prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 4143658. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 4143658. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 4143658.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium- and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

