Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results. The Company will issue a press release with its second quarter 2020 financial results prior to the conference call.

Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 4399004. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 4399004. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the "Investors" section of CVG's website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year. Participants who will be in listen-only mode are encouraged to access the audio and slide presentation through the webcast.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 4399004.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of seating systems, electro-mechanical assemblies, engineered material products, and warehouse automation subsystems for many markets including the following: trucking, military, warehouse automation, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

