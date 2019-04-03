Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) Participates In World Renowned BAUMA MUNICH

CVG is displaying the SCIOX range of seats, a new generation seat line for the Construction vehicle market. The SCIOX product line is being marketed under the KAB Seating brand for the Global market. KAB Seating has been a leading player in the vehicle seating market supplying to major equipment manufacturers since 1968 with extensive expertise in the construction sector. The SCIOX range of seats has been developed to offer major feature improvements which enhance the overall performance of the seat for the user, including:

Improved cushion comfort;

Engineered foam deflection combined with deeper bolsters to reduce stress and strain on the driver;

An adjustable damping system for improved response over rough terrain; and

A new occupant sensor with higher sensitivity specifications for driver comfort and safety.

Dave Anderson, Product Line Director for Europe, explains "KAB Seating is a leading player, recognized by customers around the world for comfortable and reliable seating solutions since 1968. Our new generation SCIOX seat line builds on this heritage with a modular platform that supports multiple applications and seating configurations with fewer SKU's. Professional operators will appreciate the high style, covering materials, and all-day comfort demanded in agricultural and construction applications. We believe customers will find the SCIOX line takes high performance, durable seating systems to the next level."

The new KAB Seating SCIOX line-up will be on display with a wide range of medium and large construction vehicle applications, alongside a selection of the existing KAB construction seats. The SCIOX features increased levels of customizable options and styling to tailor the seat to the customer's preferences.

KAB Seating will also be showcasing an Augmented Reality (AR) App which will bring the features of the SCIOX to life for visitors.

Show attendees are invited to visit the KAB Seating booth located in Hall A6. Stand 245.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium-and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

