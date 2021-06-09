Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market value to increase over 4 Million units during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial vehicle steering system market is set to grow by 4.13 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The growing preference for CVs for freight transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- LCVs
- M And HCVs
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial vehicle steering system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market size
- Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market trends
- Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market industry analysis
Electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs may threaten the growth of the market.
Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle steering system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle steering system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle steering system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle steering system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- JTEKT Corp.
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- Mando Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Nexteer Automotive Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Showa Corp.
- thyssenkrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
