Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Americas Market Outlook to 2023 - The Cost Savings Due to Adoption of Telematics-enabled UBI is Driving Growth
One trend in the market is usage of advanced analytics to optimize fleet efficiency.
Fleet operators receive large amounts of data related to their daily operations through various channels, such as documents from employees and technicians, fuel bills, routes traversed by vehicles, and work order performance reports. Integration of this data into the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system improves workflows and operational analysis.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost saving due to adoption of telematics-enabled UBI.
Regulations play a critical role in the adoption of insurance in the automotive segment. Regulations for mandatory motor insurance are becoming a crucial driver for UBI adoption. UBI allows insurers to create risk profiles for individual customers based on real-time driving behavior tracked by onboard units. As UBI benefits both insurers and drivers, it is registering high growth in developed regions like Europe and North America. Hence, it will be beneficial for fleet operators to adopt UBI and reduce the premium amounts by encouraging the safe driving behavior.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with embedded telematics services.
Initial costs of setting up telematics include the license, setup, and installation fee, in addition to the payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost. Also, integration or customization can be more expensive than the price of telematics devices and license fees. For instance, Verizon has a hardware cost of about $100 for its telematics offering, with a monthly fee of about 526 for a one-year subscription.
Key Players
- Agero
- Continental
- Omnitracs
- TomTom International
- Trimble
- Verizon
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agero
- Continental
- Omnitracs
- TomTom International
- Trimble
- Verizon
