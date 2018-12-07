Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Americas Market Outlook to 2023 - The Cost Savings Due to Adoption of Telematics-enabled UBI is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in the Americas 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is usage of advanced analytics to optimize fleet efficiency.

Fleet operators receive large amounts of data related to their daily operations through various channels, such as documents from employees and technicians, fuel bills, routes traversed by vehicles, and work order performance reports. Integration of this data into the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system improves workflows and operational analysis.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost saving due to adoption of telematics-enabled UBI.

Regulations play a critical role in the adoption of insurance in the automotive segment. Regulations for mandatory motor insurance are becoming a crucial driver for UBI adoption. UBI allows insurers to create risk profiles for individual customers based on real-time driving behavior tracked by onboard units. As UBI benefits both insurers and drivers, it is registering high growth in developed regions like Europe and North America. Hence, it will be beneficial for fleet operators to adopt UBI and reduce the premium amounts by encouraging the safe driving behavior.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with embedded telematics services.

Initial costs of setting up telematics include the license, setup, and installation fee, in addition to the payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost. Also, integration or customization can be more expensive than the price of telematics devices and license fees. For instance, Verizon has a hardware cost of about $100 for its telematics offering, with a monthly fee of about 526 for a one-year subscription.

Key Players



Agero

Continental

Omnitracs

TomTom International

Trimble

Verizon

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Canada - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agero

Continental

Omnitracs

TomTom International

Trimble

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vtvnr9/commercial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

