Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market to Grow by USD 207.23 Million in 2021-2025, AB SKF and Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC to Emerge as Key Contributors to Market Growth | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The OEMs segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising accidents related to improperly inflated tires, leading to growing awareness about TPMS are some of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 6.77%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 207.23 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

AB SKF, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Continental AG, Dana Inc., Doran Manufacturing LLC, FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Discount in insurance premium for adoption of vehicle safety system like TPMS is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost associated with direct TPMS.restraints the market growth.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute to 32% of market growth.

The discount in insurance premium for adoption of vehicle safety system like TPMS will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

The discount in insurance premium for adoption of vehicle safety system like TPMS will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market is segmented as below:

End-user

OEMs



Aftermarket

Type

LCVs



HCVs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market Size

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market Analysis

This study identifies rising accidents related to improperly inflated tires, leading to growing awareness about TPMS as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Management System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle tire pressure management system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Continental AG

Dana Inc.

Doran Manufacturing LLC

FAHRZEUGWERK BERNARD KRONE GMBH & CO. KG

NXP Semiconductors NV

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

