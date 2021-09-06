Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market | 2.8% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 1711.11 million units during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the commercial vehicle urea tank market to register a CAGR of over 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as increased penetration of SCR in commercial vehicles, increased penetration of diesel engines in commercial vehicles, and rising adoption of stringent emission norms in emerging countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial vehicle urea tank market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- LCV
- HCV
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the commercial vehicle urea tank market in the auto parts & equipment industry include ACGB France, Centro Inc., Cummins Inc., Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd., Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Gemini Group Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Myers Industries Inc., Rochling SE and Co. KG, and Salzburger Aluminium AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market size
- Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market trends
- Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market industry analysis
The commercial vehicle urea tank market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The increased penetration of SCR in commercial vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increased prices of high-density polyethylene, resulting in increased production costs of urea tanks will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial vehicle urea tank market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle urea tank market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle urea tank market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle urea tank market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle urea tank market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- LCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HCV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACGB France
- Centro Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd.
- Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH
- Gemini Group Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Myers Industries Inc.
- Rochling SE and Co. KG
- Salzburger Aluminium AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
