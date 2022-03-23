Commercial Water Heaters Market Size to Grow by USD 2.16 Bn | Increasing demand for hybrid water heaters to boost market growth | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The Commercial Water Heaters Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A. O. Smith Corp.

Ariston Holding NV

Bradford White Corp.

Eccotemp Systems LLC

Electrolux AB

Ferroli Spa

Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Electric Heater Co.

The Jaquar Group

MIDEA GROUP

Noritz Corp.

Paloma Co. Ltd.

Rinnai Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 43 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the most important markets for commercial water heaters. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Several growing economies, including India, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, are increasing their infrastructure spending on commercial projects, which would help the commercial water heaters market grow in APAC throughout the projection period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Commercial Water Heaters during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the electric water heaters segment will gain a major proportion of the commercial water heaters market. In the coming years, ongoing innovations in tankless or instantaneous water heaters will drive the segment's growth. Furthermore, electric water heaters are far more cost-effective than gas water heaters.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing demand for hybrid water heaters is one of the major reasons driving the global commercial water heaters market. Water heaters in commercial spaces save more energy than those in residential buildings since they are put in a larger number of bathrooms and hot water is used more frequently. Furthermore, the increasing expansion of air passenger traffic will propel the global hotel sector forward. As a result, numerous worldwide luxury hotel companies are constructing new hotels to boost tourism.

However, the high installation and maintenance costs are the main obstacles to the global commercial water heaters market's growth.

Commercial Water Heaters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Eccotemp Systems LLC, Electrolux AB, Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Hubbell Electric Heater Co., The Jaquar Group, MIDEA GROUP, Noritz Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Werke GmbH and Co. KG, and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Unless explicitly mentioned, all revenues are represented in US dollars

