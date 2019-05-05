Commercio.network Launches, the Documents Blockchain is Live

SCHIO, Italy, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to global digital transformation trends, Commerc.io s.r.l., a startup company from Italy is pleased to announce that Commercio.network, The Documents Blockchain ™, has launched. Commercio.network combines traditional B2B document exchange (EDI) with the latest blockchain technology. A state-of-the-art, federated blockchain has been specifically developed to exchange commercial documents to enhance privacy and security. Commercio.network will allow companies to encrypt, exchange and sign business documents to ensure three crucial aspects:

1. Paternity: The document was created by a declared sender.

2. Non-repudiation: The sender cannot deny having sent the document.

3. Integrity: The document has not been altered during transport.

Commercio.network is an open-source software project, based on a new blockchain technology focused on the needs of enterprise customers. Commercio.network uses the environmentally friendly Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm developed by Tendermint inc., a variant of a new family of algorithms inspired by decades of research in distributed systems. Until the advent of Tendermint, most blockchain networks relied on the Nakamoto (proof-of-work) consensus algorithm, which consumes a great deal of electricity.

Commercio.network is a federated blockchain of independent nodes, open to 250 million companies, where each company can manage its own node. The transaction validation process will be managed by a group of 100+ validator nodes managed by independent companies coordinated by the newly formed CommercioConsortium.org. Enrico Talin, CEO of Commerc.io s.r.l., commented, "Our ultimate goal is not just to share documents, but to create a network of trusted organizations."

PRESS CONTACT:

Enrico Talin

enrico.talin@commerc.io

+39-0445-575870

