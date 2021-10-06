Commission for Case Manager Certification celebrates drive to excel during 2021 National Case Management Week

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification® is committed to advocating for professional case management excellence and supporting this resilient workforce in celebration of National Case Management Week, Oct. 10-16, 2021. The Commission encourages professional case managers "going for greatness" to pursue board certification and provides a range of resources to help case managers expand their knowledge and skills.

"Professional case managers consistently are 'going for greatness' on behalf of their clients to connect them to resources they need to achieve optimal health," said MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, CEO of the Commission. "They come to the job every day with care, compassion and deep knowledge of the greater community. For almost 30 years, the Commission has provided a pathway for professional case managers."

Case managers advocate for and connect clients to necessary clinical and community resources to improve care and outcomes. The Certified Case Manager® (CCM®) is the largest and oldest case manager credential. The CCM is the only interdisciplinary, cross practice setting case manager certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

Over the past eighteen months the pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to case managers on the front lines of client care. Stress from heavy caseloads, increased burdens at home, and a constantly changing health care landscape have taken its toll on case managers.

In response, the Commission's "Push Pause: Stop. Exhale. Share." campaign is designed to buoy spirits and support self-care through brief videos from inspirational speakers. A new series of videos from the Commission kicks off with wellness expert and executive coach April Lewis, who reminds us to think about what greatness means. Share your thoughts in a contest open until Oct. 17.

"We know that case managers are pushing through tremendous challenges so they can deliver excellence at work every day," Kurland said. "The Commission's resources support ethical and knowledge-based practice, and they also offer timely, topical tools to inspire greatness. Case managers tell us that the process of becoming board-certified and the ongoing education that certification requires strengthens their personal practice. That is the essence of going for greatness."

Coinciding with National Case Management Week is CCMC's 2021 Virtual Symposium (Oct. 12-14). The Symposium offers nationally recognized speakers presenting on a diverse array of topics, with convenient, cost-effective professional development through live and on-demand sessions. Attendees can earn continuing education credits toward licenses and certifications in case management, nursing, social work and related fields. Learn more at https://symposium.ccmcertification.org/

To encourage more case managers to go for greatness, the Commission has extended the CCM exam application period through Oct. 14, 2021. The CCM is approved for reimbursement under the Post-911 GI Bill and recognized by the Case Management Society of America and the National Association of Social Workers. It is also approved to meet hospital Magnet status.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

