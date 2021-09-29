Commission for Case Manager Certification elevates well-being and resilience in premier of CMLearning Network webinar series

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Case managers have pressed forward throughout the pandemic to support clients and their families, often in the face of personal hardship and challenges. This year's Commission for Case Manager Certification® CMLearning Network webinar series kicks off today with an emphasis on boosting well-being to thrive, featuring Beth Cabrera, Ph.D., author of Beyond Happy: Women, Work, and Well-Being.

Prolonged stress and compassion fatigue can take their toll, sapping energy and leaving even these highly skilled front-line professionals vulnerable to physical and mental health issues. It is critical that case managers and disability management specialists—those who help clients navigate the complex system and overcome barriers to optimized health and productivity—take care of themselves so they are equipped and ready to care for others.

"Board-certified case managers have demonstrated an abundance of resilience, often while balancing the burdens of this pandemic—some working on the frontline and in high-risk environments, caring for children and loved ones at home and working longer hours," said MaryBeth Kurland, CAE, CEO of the Commission. "This webinar expands on our work to advance case manager professional development while inspiring hope and underscoring the meaningful purpose of the work they do, especially over the last 18 months."

The Commission will host seven webinars through June 2022 in the CMLearning Network webinar series, which spotlights current case management and disability management specialist issues and solutions. There is no cost to register and attend. Board-certified case managers and nurses may register to earn continuing education credit and/or contact hours for a small fee.

The first, featuring Cabrera, launches today. "This is a prime opportunity for those who manage and oversee training to bring together their staff, using these on-demand sessions to engage on a timely topic focused on managing stress," Kurland said.

Topics in the webinar series include an examination of the challenges of returning to work (with keen focus on new issues for certified disability management specialists, like COVID long-haulers); population health and guiding clients toward the goals of Healthy People 2030; behavioral health; health equity; resources supporting social service needs; and value-based purchasing.

Professional development opportunities include CCMC's 2021 Virtual Symposium. The Oct. 12-14, 2021, live and on-demand event offers up to 21 continuing education credits toward licenses and certifications in nursing, social work and related fields. The program offers topics ranging from ethics to interdisciplinary case management and technology trends.

These resources can be accessed through the Commission's website. In addition to webinars and the virtual symposium, find issue briefs, CareManagement journal, Certification 360™ Virtual workshops, Certification 24/7™ on-demand webinars, Pre-Approved Continuing Education (PACE) and CCMC's Case Management Body of Knowledge® (CMBOK®). They support the Commission's commitment to equip an ethics-driven, qualified workforce through lifelong learning, education and certification.

About the Commission for Case Manager Certification

