Commission (PVWC) Hosting Lead Awareness Event in Prospect Park, NJ

PROSPECT PARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) is continuing to take aggressive steps to tackle lead concerns. Water quality is a huge topic around the country in the wake of Flint, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey.

Passaic Valley Water Commission's new public outreach team has been engaging with the community regarding lead in water. So far, lead awareness events have been hosted in Clifton and Paterson. Today's event will be held at the Borough Prospect Park (106 Brown Ave. Prospect Park, NJ 07508) from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Light refreshments, a face painter and a chance to take a photo with Eddie the Water Drop mascot will also be available! Joining PVWC and Prospect Park will be Mayor Khairullah and Borough Administrator Intashan Chowdhury.

To ensure customers are informed about risks of lead in water, PVWC is also distributing a series of new pamphlets and is participating in health fairs throughout its service area. To learn more about lead in water, customers should call PVWC's customer service department at 973-340-4300.

For more information about Passaic Valley Water Commission, visit www.pvwc.com. For more information about lead in water, please visit the lead pages on the website.

Passaic Valley Water Commission is New Jersey's largest public water system providing reliable, high quality water to approximately 800,000 people in Paterson, Passaic, Clifton, North Arlington, Lodi, Prospect Park and West Milford (High Crest & Post Brook sections). Connect with us at www.pvwc.com, follow PVWC on Twitter (@PVWC), Instagram (@passaic_valley_water) and connect with us on Facebook (@the PVWC).

Media contact: Bryan Frierson at 201-494-6153 or bfrierson@pvwc.com

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Related Links

www.pvwc.com

