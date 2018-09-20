Commissioner Doak Congratulates Commissioner-Elect Mulready, Promises Smooth Transition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak extends his heartfelt congratulations to Commissioner-elect Glen Mulready today. Mulready won last night's election to become the next state insurance commissioner.

"Commissioner-elect Glen Mulready will be a wonderful insurance commissioner," said Doak. "He's been a great friend to the Oklahoma Insurance Department as a legislator, working with us to pass bills that improve the lives of Oklahoma consumers. Glen will do a fantastic job protecting and serving the citizens of our great state. I have no doubt the Department is in good hands. My staff and I will do everything we can to ensure a smooth transition. We stand ready to assist in any way possible."

"It is an honor to serve the people of Oklahoma as their next insurance commissioner," said Mulready. "I look forward to working with Commissioner Doak in the coming weeks and months to ensure we hit the ground running in January."

Mulready will accompany Doak to the upcoming National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) meeting in San Francisco.

Mulready has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry both as a broker and as a company executive. During that time he has served as president of both the Tulsa and Oklahoma State Health Underwriters Associations and been named State Health Underwriter of the Year. As a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives he served as the chair of the Insurance Committee and as majority floor leader.

Doak was elected Oklahoma's 12th insurance commissioner in 2010 and was re-elected to a second term in 2014. He is active in the NAIC where he serves as chair of both the Antifraud Task Force and the Midwest Zone. He is also a member of several committees including Executive, International Insurance Relations and Property and Casualty of which is the former chair. Additionally, Commissioner Doak represents the NAIC with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and is a member of the FEMA National Advisory Council.

Mulready will be sworn in as the new insurance commissioner on Jan. 14, 2019.

