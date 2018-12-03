Commissioner Doak Welcomes NCOIL to Oklahoma City

"I want to extend a warm welcome to legislators from around the country coming to Oklahoma City for this important event," said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. "NCOIL has been instrumental in educating policymakers about insurance issues. I know the work being done this week will improve consumer protection and help ensure a vibrant insurance marketplace in all 50 states."

NCOIL holds three meetings per year. During the meetings, legislators learn about current insurance policy issues and hear from consumers, regulators, federal officials and the insurance industry. They also debate proposed model laws that, when enacted, serve as templates for state bills.

"NCOIL is delighted to hold our Annual Meeting in America's Heartland, Oklahoma City," said NCOIL CEO Thomas B. Considine. "Commissioner Doak has been a terrific partner to our organization, and we're happy to bring our meeting here during his term. We look forward to continuing our close relationship with Glen Mulready as he transitions from a key member of NCOIL's Executive Committee to his new role as Oklahoma's new Commissioner."

NCOIL committees address property-casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance legislation, health, long-term care and health retirement issues, financial services and investment products, state-federal relations and more.

"I'm pleased that NCOIL is holding its annual meeting in Oklahoma City," said Gov. Mary Fallin. "About 70 legislators from more than 30 states are planning to attend. Many of them are active in NCOIL and either chair or are members of the committees responsible for insurance legislation in their respective state legislatures across the country. I appreciate the work of NCOIL to preserve state jurisdiction over insurance, and serve as an educational forum for public policymakers and interested citizens."

About the Oklahoma Insurance Department

The Oklahoma Insurance Department, an agency of the State of Oklahoma, is responsible for the education and protection of the insurance-buying public and for oversight of the insurance industry in the state.

