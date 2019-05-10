Commitment to Excellence Awards for Nurses Week Announced by AMN Healthcare

DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel nurses presented with 2019 Commitment to Excellence Awards by AMN Healthcare have shown the utmost compassion and expertise in patient care during their assignments to healthcare organizations across the nation.

The awards by AMN (NYSE:AMN), the nation's leader and innovator in workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, are given annually in recognition of Nurses Week (May 6 -12, 2019), which coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday.

"Travel nurses provide excellence in care to patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the nation," said Susan Salka, AMN Healthcare President and CEO. "AMN Healthcare is proud of the nurses who travel with us and deliver high-quality services to healthcare organizations, which are today utilizing travelers as part of their strategic planning to help solve the growing nurse shortage while maintaining quality care."

The following four outstanding AMN travel nurses were chosen by a committee of AMN clients, clinicians, and recruiters. These nurses showed an unwavering commitment to excellence in the nursing profession that goes far beyond their job requirements.

The Overall Commitment to Excellence Award was given to Jeffrey Ward, RN, Telemetry, for continually striving to improve patient care through education and innovation, displaying an unmatched passion for the profession, and making a positive impact on both patients and colleagues.

A nurse manager affirmed his commitment to the profession of nursing: "Jeff's compassion and kindness with the patients are remarkable. He has an advanced understanding of the disease process and checks on his patients frequently. He performs hourly rounding and AIDET at all times. Any facility would be lucky to have him." Another said: "His greatest strength is his personality and his bedside manner. I have witnessed on a daily basis that his patients show trust and faith in him while he's providing them safe and excellent care."

A patient noted: "That is one amazing angel you have working here."

His recruiter at AMN said: "Jeff exudes passion 24/7. It is ingrained into who he is as a man and a clinician, and it does not go unnoticed. His coworkers describe Jeff as not a great nurse but an exceptional one. He delivers the quality of care all patients deserve. He unselfishly gives all of himself on every travel nursing assignment and at the same time gives PRN hours to help support his home facility. He is always putting others before himself."

The Innovation Award went to Treasia Clark, RN, Telemetry. An innovative AMN Healthcare nurse is recognized for embracing new ideas, technology and best practices, and initiating positive changes in their unit.

Her manager said: "Treasia is a driven, smart, and caring nurse. She was able to adapt to our difficult patient load with ease. She was such a pleasure."

According to her AMN recruiter: "Treasia strives to give the best patient care possible and is always willing to give a helping hand to her fellow nurses. She is innovative in the fact that she uses the skills and experience she has gained throughout her nursing career to help facilities function better, and she does this in such an approachable way that management is receptive. She is always asked to extend her contracts and receives amazing references."

The Customer Focus Award goes to April Ruder, RN, Pediatrics. This award is for a nurse who continually exceeds professional expectations by demonstrating the highest level of respect, loyalty, and commitment to improving the health and wellness of patients.

A nurse said: "April is widely loved by her patients as well as her coworkers. She recently found out that one of her patients loved the UNO card game. This patient did not have family present and often times sat in their room alone. April stopped by a store on the way home from work and bought the patient a deck of cards. The next day, during her lunch break, April sat with the patient and played UNO. I worked alongside her during this time and the patient clung to her immediately. I've witnessed multiple instances such as this and am inspired by April's attention to detail and overwhelming sense of love for those she cares for."

The Passion Award went to Heather Gosch, RN, ER. The Passion Award is for exemplifying the highest standards of professional excellence and extraordinary commitment to service.

Her AMN recruiter said: "Heather has an incredible amount of passion for what she does, and it absolutely shines through in her quality of patient care. She once told me what she loved most about being an ER nurse was being the calm in the middle of someone's worst day. And that's exactly what Heather has been to her patients."

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

SOURCE AMN Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.amnhealthcare.com

